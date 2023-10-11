Bloober Team delighted its followers this year with the premiere of Layers of Fear, the reinvented version of the title that put it on the radar of horror genre developers. The company will soon celebrate its birthday and prepared a couple of surprises for fans of its flagship franchise.

This month, Bloober Team is celebrating as it marks its 15th year in the video game industry. To commemorate this great achievement, he prepared a video focused on what appears to be the childhood of the pianist, a relevant character in the history of Layers of Fear.

This is a music video in collaboration with the Polish pianist Natalia Szroeder and the actress Livia Babieno. The project was directed by Piotr Babieno, founder and CEO of Bloober Team, it features a cover of the famous Johnny Cash song You Are My Sunshine on piano and would be a kind of tribute to the fans of the series.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

When will the new Layers of Fear content be available?

But the surprises did not end there, since the Polish developer reported that there is also content on the way to Layers of Fear and the best of all is that it will be free.

Bloober Team did not share many details about the update or DLC, so we do not know what the new content consists of, but we will not have to wait long to find out, since its launch is scheduled for next October 24, on the birthday of the study.

Below we leave you with the first 2 images of the new Layers of Fear content.

The Layers of Fear universe will soon expand

What do you expect from the new Layers of Fear content? Tell us in the comments.

Layers of Fear (2023) is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: Layers of Fears – Avance Trailer | Gamescom 2022

