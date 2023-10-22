Blizzard has launched an original advertising campaign to announce season 2 of Diablo IV, called Season of Blood. Playing with the title, is going to raffle a gaming PC cooled with human blood.

The Diablo saga is one of the best-selling video games. Its creators, Blizzard, have just been bought by Microsoft, within the Activision “pack.” You have more information in this card:

Only one lucky person will be able to get this Gaming PC cooled with human blood. But there are conditions: will only be drawn if Blizzard collects at least 666 liters of human blood. This deserves an explanation…

Conditions of PC Gaming with human blood

Season 2 of Diablo IV, a multiplayer role-playing game featuring vampires, demons, and all manner of monsters, focuses on blood. So Blizzard has asked users to donate blood at a medical center of their choicefor beneficial reasons.

Users must send Blizzard proof of donation to this website to enter the drawing for the aforementioned Gaming PC cooled by human blood. You can see it in this disturbing video:

Depending on the number of quarts of blood accumulated in donationsthey will offer different prizes.

A quart is about 945 milliliters, that is, practically a liter.

If 220 liters are reached, all participants will receive various unique items for the game. With 440 liters, the aforementioned items and a cosmetic skin for armor.

If 666 liters are reached, in addition to all of the above, participants will receive a mount, and will be entered into the draw for the aforementioned gaming PC that is cooled by human blood.. A computer that, by the way, is a beast. These are its characteristics:

Intel Core i9 13900K CPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU 64GB DDR5 RAM 3TB NVMe SSD Storage M.2 GPU Water Block EK-Quantum Vector Case featuring Diablo’s signature color palette with custom Season of Blood graphics

The deadline ends on November 20. Taking into account that the draw has only been going on for two days and they have already collected 21% of the blood, it seems that all the objectives are going to be met. Unfortunately, the hardware giveaway is only for US users.

We have seen many “tuned” PCs, but Blizzard has broken all records, by creating a gaming PC cooled with human blood. Would you put it in your room?