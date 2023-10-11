After having anticipated the launch of some amazing Diablo 4 skins for the new season of Overwatch 2, shooter players have woken up knowing that they will have to pay 40 euros if they want to get them.

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have already joined forces in a collaboration that brought Lilith and Inarius to the hero shooter games with great skins that had already generated a lot of expectation among fans of both Blizzard games.

The launch of Overwatch 2 season 7 seemed to go hand in hand with these Moira and Pharah skinsbut once again, a big paywall has come in between between players and new thematic content.

Many users have woken up knowing that the battle pass for this new Overwatch 2 Halloween season does not include the long-awaited Diablo 4 skins. These can only be obtained by purchasing a pack that costs 39.99 euros.

Quickly, outrage has skyrocketed among the gaming community They had been waiting for the arrival of this new season for a few days. Blizzard had promoted this season using Diablo 4 skins to attract the attention of players.

Many have gone to forums such as Reddit or social networks to attack Blizzard, making it clear that this is another example of their corporate greed. I saw Moira and Pharah’s new look in the trailer and I got excited for the first time in a long time, noted user YayoProtocal.

Some of the most attractive and unique skins for them in a long time and of course they are locked behind a shitty paid software package. They are not even available for the premium pass. Way to be greedy and ruin the excitement, Blizzard.

I had to see it before I believed it. But yeah, Lilith Moira’s incredible skin in Overwatch 2 is the literal dry powder that Blizzard is so known for. The skin is only available through a $40 bundle and cannot be obtained in-game or paid for separately. Fuck off.

This season’s Battle Pass includes 2 free Epic Skins, Weapon Charms, a Featured Play, and more rewards, but the great attraction is behind that 40 euro paywall. This is what it adds:

2000 Overwatch Coins 20 Tiers Epic Skin Pumpkin Bastion Legendary Skin Moira Lilith Legendary Skin Pharah Inarius

Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and Blizzard’s “microtransactions”

Overwatch 2 microtransactions They have already generated a lot of criticism from players, something that does not go well with the image of a title that is caught in a progressive decline in players that is “not at all worrying” according to Blizzard.

Diablo 4 has also suffered from this. Shortly after the game was launched, it was possible to see how the Diablo 4 store offered and offers special armor that costs almost half of the game. What do you think about all this?