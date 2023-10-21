loading…

A number of rules of International Humanitarian Law or the Laws of War were violated by Israel when attacking the Gaza Strip.

JAKARTA – Israel blindly continues to attack the Gaza Strip after being “humiliated” by Hamas through the al-Aqsa Operation Storm blitz which killed 1,400 people and 200 people were kidnapped and then used as hostages.

Like a strict bull, Israel destroys all objects it considers dangerous because it is considered a haven for the Hamas group. Hospitals and places of worship did not escape their attacks. The homes of countless civilians have been destroyed.

Israel’s attack drew strong reactions from the international community when the Zionist state destroyed a hospital in the Gaza Strip. As many as 600 people died as a result of the attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital. Israel is considered to have violated International Humanitarian Law (IHL) or the laws of war for the attack.

What is International Humanitarian Law?

International Humanitarian Law (IHL) is a number of international principles, rules or norms that provide protection for war victims from cruel treatment and widespread war damage. IHL is also known as the law of war.

In IHL there are a number of objects and subjects that are prohibited from being targets of attack when war is raging. However, it seems that all these prohibitions do not apply to Israel, which behaves like a country above the law.

What Are War Crimes?

Article Eight of the Rome Statute, based on the 1949 Geneva Conventions, defines war crimes as deliberate attacks on civilians, civilian settlements or humanitarian workers, destruction of property when not militarily necessary, sexual violence and unlawful deportation.

List of IHL Prohibitions Violated by Israel

The following are a number of IHL violations committed by Israel since launching attacks on Israel on October 10, summarized from a number of sources.

1. Attacking and Forced Displacement of Civilians





When attacking the Gaza Strip, Israel did not specifically target members of the Hamas group but also civilians.

In armed conflict, civilians are the disadvantaged parties and must be protected. They must be protected and must not become victims of violence, especially murder and the like.

Israel, by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is also considered to have violated IHL because it issued an order for residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move to the south, which it said was a precautionary measure.





The most critical observers stated that this was an attempt at forced displacement that bordered on ethnic cleansing, similar to what occurred in the Balkans in the 1990s.

2. Attacking Medical Personnel and Hospitals





The Israeli military bombarded the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, last Tuesday. The Health Ministry in Gaza said 500 people had died.