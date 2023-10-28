Although Blasphemous II is a continuous game, it has certain improvements compared to the first installment.

In Blasphemous II you have to explore a non-linear world full of secrets

Blasphemous II was released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series Users of these consoles will not have to wait long to be able to enjoy this great game that received good reviews. The Spanish studio The Game Kitchen once again did a great job, and that they set the bar very high with the first delivery.

Let’s get to the important one, the release date. Blasphemous II will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One on November 2. Therefore, in just a few days the users of these two consoles will be able to get under the skin of El Penitente once again. The sequel maintains the same playable formula that captivates you, while the design of the settings and enemies has a very high level of detail. If you played the first one, you’ll love this one.

Blasphemous II is continuous, but The Game Kitchen has introduced some interesting new features

In Blasphemous II it all begins when The Penitent is once again thrown into the endless cycle of life, death and resurrection. On this occasion There are a number of weapons that offer new abilities, expanded combos and executions. Nor could we miss the possibility of improving weapons to carry out more powerful and brutal attacks. As for the world, It is completely new and with many things to see and do. Special mention to the epic battles against the typical final bosses that make it very difficult for you to continue advancing. Here it is the same as always, he has to die again and again until he learns all of his movements and attacks.

It is worth mentioning that Blasphemous II is currently on sale and only costs 23.99 euros on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. At play time on PC it asks for very low recommended requirements: Windows 10 or later, Intel Core i3-550 or AMD FX-4100, 6 GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 or AMD Radeon R7 240 graphics card, and 4 GB of available space. In addition, it is a game that is verified for Steam Deck, so all those who have Valve’s “consolidated” PC can play it without any problem.

