The Game Kitchen’s metroidvania, Blasphemous 2, will arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Already available on Next and obviously on PC, the title was reviewed by our Nicholas (with the review also indicated in issue 400 of TGM). The Penitent, in fact, returns to plow the lands of corruption in a brutal and bloody work, suspended between the dark and evil.

Blasphemous 2 thrusts players into an endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection as they face monstrous foes and unimaginable challenges to stop the prophetic birth of a new Child of Miracle. With three unique weapons to acquire and master and an enhanced skill set to choose from, players must use these new tools to survive and explore a hellish land hellbent on sending them back to the grave as they collect scattered pieces of lore, shake long-forgotten secrets, and avoid the final embrace of death.

Previous article

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, ecco il primo trailer in-engine