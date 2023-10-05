Blanca Suárez, Enric Auquer and Nicolás Furtado star in I have gone viral, the new comedy by Jorge Coira about a woman who goes viral when she is filmed discovering her husband’s infidelity.

Blanca Suárez, Enric Auquer and Nicolás Furtado tell us in the following interview how they use social networks, what are the best jokes in their new comedy and they reflect on the limits of humor.

Unlike the protagonist of the film, you are already famous. How do you keep it from being uploaded to networks? Do you think a lot about what you are going to publish… or do you have someone to manage it for you?

Nicolas Furtado: Enric doesn’t have, he doesn’t have networks. (Laughter from everyone). He had it for about 8 months, when he was recording Sky Rojo – which Lali Esposito He insisted that it be done – but then he decided that it was no use and it was like giving up smoking.

Enrique Auquer: (Laughs) Which is much healthier.

NF: (Pointing to Enric Auquer). And he is healthier and more… So he doesn’t have that problem and…

EA: Nico has 2 million followers, he is Argentine and…

Nicolás Furtado and Blanca Suárez: Uruguayan. (Joint laughter).

EA: Sorry, damn.

NF: You learned it wrong.

EA: Uruguayan, I learned it wrong. And I don’t know how he manages his networks.

NF: Well, no… I think a little, but not that much, but a little. I do check it before I go up because, well. But hey, Blanca, I’m not going to talk about everyone!

Blanca Suarez: I try to manage them calmly. Eh… I try to have as healthy a relationship as possible with them and I try to know what… Because I manage them, there is no community manager and such. Because I wouldn’t want to lose one thing of… Not even a minimum, minimum of authenticity.

Although at the moment when you are already thinking about what you are going to upload, authenticity, authenticity now… well, it is being lost. But it is true that I am very clear about what… Not what I want, but what I don’t think will ever upload to the networks.

The film teaches something more common than it seems, which is calling the woman crazy and the man a victim. Do you think that someone who thinks like that will change their mind after watching the movie?

Nicolas Furtado: Hopefully.

Blanca Suarez: Hopefully. I also believe that… The man who is the victim, who a priori is him (Nicolás Furtado), I believe that the viewer… Oysters, maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think there are many viewers who, especially They see him as a victim. I mean, I think…

Enrique Auquer: They are very “stuck”, huh?

BS: I think it makes it very clear that there is something there that you say: “Wow, right? What capacity you have to…”

EA: Turn the tortilla.

BS: Living in your own world, turning the tables… And throwing shit on others, right? With love.

NF: Let’s hope that happens, yes, yes.

How is it possible to make humor with death?

Blanca Suarez: Well, very easy, really.

Nicolas Furtado: Yeah.

BS:And I think…

Enrique Auquer: It’s deaths and old people, it’s also easier.

BS: Wow! Hosts. (Laughter from everyone). No, but I think that humor… I am one of the people who believes that you can make humor out of almost everything. And the fact of humor does not mean disrespect.

And that you can make acid humor, yes, also respecting the subject, or the people – obviously – about whom you are making humor, and I am the first one who has a rather “out of date” humor about myself, the truth is, I quite interesting.

EA: And I think that death is a great place to make humor, precisely because it is something that goes through us… It goes through all of us due to social class… It doesn’t matter…

BS: From which no one is free from anything.

EA: From which no one is free. In other words, it is such a transversal thing and that in some way unites us with human beings, which is perfect for humor.

When you read the script for the first time, what made you laugh the most?

Blanca Suarez: The desire to laugh began to build up for me, but because it’s one of those movies that, when you read it – and then obviously when you see it -, it’s like you’re seeing the whole succession of things that happen to this movie. aunt and you say: “Yes? Yes? Really? And now this? I can’t believe it. Really? Really?”

And in the end it ends up giving you a slightly nervous laugh of: “I can’t believe it, I mean, poor thing.”

But you end up laughing, and you don’t laugh at her, you end up having a laugh that’s half nervous, half of compassion, half of understanding and at some point like: “Look, someone put a stop to this now, please, someone stop it. ..” Well, she says at one point: “Lock me up and throw away the key”, that is, someone should lock her and throw away the key! Because no more things can happen to her.

Enrique Auquer: One thing that is very specific made me laugh a lot, which is when they are kicking you off the plane, she clings like that (clings to an imaginary wall). And one of her comes and he seems to unhook her fingers.

BS: What a bastard with the little fingers!

Nicolas Furtado: For me, that one, the one with the little fingers, and the one about the bullet boy also makes me laugh a lot, because I didn’t expect it, that a baby like that was going to fly, so high. And yes, as Blanca says, the sum of things makes it more fun in the end because it is the accumulation of all these misfortunes that you experience.

Nicolás, how do you think your character’s nationality has been treated?

Nicolas Furtado: How has nationality been treated? Well, I guess fine.

No complains?

Nicolas Furtado: Yes, yes, no complaints, no.

Blanca Suarez: I hadn’t thought about it. I think it’s good that I haven’t thought about it because it means that I don’t care what it is…

NF: Clear.

Enrique Auquer: But there is something of a cliché… Because you play an Argentinian, right?

BS: Argentine actor, yes, of course, it could be.

NF: Of course, of course, Argentinian, of course. This…

EA: Argentinians usually have this cliché, right?

NF: Oh yeah?

EA: There is in Spain.

NF: Well, they can tell you better, because of course, I’m Uruguayan (laughs from around the world), but having lived a lot in Argentina and everything, it’s like I can’t see it as much from the outside. So… But hey, I think it’s very good.

And what is it like to give life to an actor as an actor?

Nicolas Furtado: It’s fun because you can play with those little things that you know that actors have, or that… I don’t know, maybe you have one, someone you know has or something – or what do I know, a colleague -, and you can exaggerate them. And making humor out of it seems to me that, in short, it means laughing at yourself a little, and it amuses me a lot.

Blanca, do you think it is easier to empathize with your character because he is very clumsy and always making the same mistake?

Blanca Suarez: I think it’s easy to empathize with my character because you can see that she doesn’t act with evil, that she simply tries to survive and weather a little everything that is happening to her and what is happening to her… Because, well, what she does is survive.

What happens is that the way he has, perhaps, of surviving, or at the moment of doing what he can to overcome that obstacle, is that it becomes even more complicated for him. But I think Mabel is a very endearing character, very endearing.

Enric, and did you learn to do that neck massage?

Enrique Auquer: What do they kill you for? No, I didn’t learn to do it (general laughter). She stayed there.

I have gone viralthe new film by Blanca Suárez, Enric Auquer and Nicolás Furtado, will hit theaters the next day October 11th.