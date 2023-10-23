loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is in conflict with the military. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to absolve himself of responsibility for failing to predict the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. That fractured relations between Netanyahu and the military.

Haaretz newspaper reported Netanyahu launched a campaign to blame the Israeli army. Haaretz quoted an unnamed military official as saying, “Netanyahu organized the campaign, gathered evidence against the army, and personally explained why he should not be held responsible. He continues to insist that he received no intelligence.”

Haaretz said Netanyahu appointed a spokesman to coordinate with Israeli military correspondents just four days after the start of the war. “Eli Feldstein previously served as spokesman for the Army’s West Bank Division, which made him familiar with military correspondents. He later became spokesperson for the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir,” he said.

Some sources reportedly described the appointment as unusual, especially in times of war when defense ministers and chiefs of staff are usually in constant communication with military correspondents.

Last Friday, the Israeli news site Walla reported that Netanyahu was “actively trying to build his case against the army.”

Walla quoted sources close to the prime minister as saying that “his wife, Sara, asked him to collect all public and confidential communications from Security Cabinet meetings and discussions on defense issues.”

He also asked him to collect all quotes from senior and former defense officials that reflect faulty intelligence assessments of Hamas’ capabilities and intentions.

Haaretz noted that since the start of the war, Netanyahu has met with various media heads in Israel for the first time in years. The report also quoted an unnamed minister from the Likud Party as saying: “Anyone who thinks they can escape responsibility for the gravest failure since the founding of this country is making a serious mistake.”

Referring to the possible dissolution of the current government after the war, the minister said the fate of this government was determined on October 7, just as the fate of the Likud Party was also determined on the previous Black Saturday.

“Those who seek to evade their responsibilities will only worsen their situation if Israeli society holds back its anger,” he added.

