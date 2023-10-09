Titled Blade Runner 2099, this series being prepared by Amazon Prime Video has undergone a change in production.

Amazon Prime Video TV project Blade Runner 2099, which is executive produced by Ridley Scott, faces a significant change. Originally scheduled to film in Belfast, Ireland, the series is moving to a new location, and the reasons behind this decision have not yet been revealed.

The news that Blade Runner 2099 will no longer film at Belfast Harbor Studios has shocked the industry. Commenting on the situation, Richard Williams, chief executive of North Ireland Screen, said: “We are aware that these difficult decisions occur in the screen industry, particularly on the most expensive projects which carry the highest expectations. This obviously leaves a gap in Northern Ireland’s production schedule and Northern Ireland Screen will do everything possible to close that gap as quickly as possible, aware that many independent teams and supply chain companies were relying on this project to work on. ”.

We have few plot details.

Blade Runner 2099 has Shining Girls’ Silka Luisa as showrunner and Logan writer Michael Green as executive producer. Additionally, Tom Spezialy is also an executive producer and has a role in the writers’ room.

The Blade Runner franchise, with its historical legacy, has generated great expectations in the world of film and television. Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, expressed his excitement about introducing Blade Runner 2099 to his subscribers, highlighting the continuation of the franchise and his confidence in the production team.

“The original film, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science fiction films of all time, and we are excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the franchise and are confident that by partnering with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the extraordinarily talented Silka Luisa, the series will maintain the intellect, themes and spirit of its predecessor films.” .

Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson also shared their enthusiasm for the project and acknowledged the high standard set by previous Blade Runner installments. Together with Silka and her partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, they hope to meet high expectations and deliver a new generation of Blade Runner that will delight audiences.