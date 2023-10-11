Rutger Hauer’s attempts to meet Ridley Scott almost made the director rule him out for the iconic science fiction film.

41 years ago, Blade Runner became an essential science fiction cult that has served as inspiration for dozens of subsequent feature films and series of the genre. Ridley Scott, who had already stood out in the industry with Alien, the eighth passenger, took the reins of the movie starring Harrison Ford.

But one of the most representative elements of Blade Runner lies in its villain, Roy Battythe replicant played by Rutger Hauer whose final monologue resonates in the minds of many when they read the title of the film.

The actor signed a charismatic and memorable role that continues to be celebrated after more than four decades. However, Ridley Scott almost kicked him out of the film on the first day because of the way he looked at his first meeting.

Wanting to make an impression, Rutger Hauer attended his first meeting with Ridley Scott dressed like a hippie: bright pink pants and huge Elton John-style glasses.

What would Blade Runner have been without its great villain?

Just like the producer Katy Haber recalled in Daily Mail a few years ago, Ridley Scott was not amused by the joke in the slightest. Hauer made an impression on the director, yes, but not in a good way.

Scott called the actor a clown and defined him as a “bloody woofter”, which in British slang is a derogatory term for homosexuals. Haber managed to convince the director to give Rutger Hauer a chance and, indeed, everything remained an anecdote.

Actor and director got along during filming and managed to shape a character that eclipses Harrison Ford in some scenes.

Rutger Hauer’s involvement in Blade Runner was absolute, giving the movie from 1982 of one of those villains that one never gets tired of seeing. Everything would have been very different if Ridley Scott had decided to kick it that first day.