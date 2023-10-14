Blade has found a new sword that puts a dark spin on Thor’s iconic Mjolnir in the Marvel Universe.

Blade is a vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe

Bladeknown for embodying the most supernatural side of the Marvel Universehas shown one of the most powerful weapons seen in its history and has a curious dark side that compares it with Thor’s most iconic weapon: he Mjolnir. This is not the first that we see how Blade encounters an arsenal of weaponry that defies all expectations in order to carry out his mission, especially considering the fact that Tulip He’s making it a lot easier for him in his latest comic, but this is something different.

Marvel’s best-known vampire slayer has never wielded a weapon as powerful as The Lightbringera sword created by himself Lucifer at the beginning of time. The comic Blade #4 has shown that her power is practically unattainable, but it has been revealed that using it brings with it a high cost.

We already knew that the latest events, the result of the carelessness of Bladethey shook the foundations of the Marvel Universe like never seen before. Blade released a powerful evil into the world and all supernatural beings demanded that he fix the terrible problem he had caused. Therefore, in an effort to stop the path of destruction that Adana is sowing, Blade se a a Dr. Strange, Tulip y Drizzle to recover the Lightbringerthe only sword that can return the ancient threat to hell.

The sword could be the darkest Mjolnir what Thor ever carried. Not knowing where she was for years, Marvel has revealed that the Lightbringer was hidden on a train full of vampires, which was owned by the billionaire Hamilton Achilles.

Blade faces off directly against Achilles. The villain’s ax is put to the test with the newly acquired sword of Blade. During the fight, Blade discovers that he has serious problems being able to function fluently. It all has to do with the power of the sword. Not because it is physically heavy, but because it is heavy on his own mind. Achilles hints that Adana actually wants Blade to have the Lightbringer because whoever owns it will change forever. The comic doesn’t even suggest how wielding the sword could definitively change Blade, but simply holding it it brings him to his knees and weakens him completely.

The effect of the sword is so negative on Blade what Doctor Strange He asks his friend to share the power of the sword with him. Thus, Blade would not bear the pain of his burden alone. Blade rejects Doctor Strange’s offer, and the latter suggests that his pride will eventually become his downfall. Marvel has already teased that the character of Blade will suffer a big loss in the near future, but now Blade #4 could hint that he will be the same Blade the culprit of this happening.

Given the power the sword has shown so far, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lightbringer end up being more powerful than previously thought. Marvel has already hinted that it is a dark mirror of Mjolnir, a weapon that requires dignity to be used. Although the Lightbringer does not work the same way, holding it for a long time affects blade integrity without really knowing why. Mjolnir demands the dignity of the wielder, but Lightbringer It demands pride, and as Blade will soon discover, it may cost even more than that.

The comic Blade #4 It is now available.

