BlackRock and the negotiation for the regasification terminal in the Adriatic: interest for 70% of the company

BlackRockthe US investment giant with 8 trillion assets, is ready to make its entry into the regasification of the Adriatic. ExxonMobil has selected the world’s largest asset manager as a buyer for its 70.7% participation in Adriatic LNG, the first import regasification terminal in Italy. Exxon currently holds 70.7% of Adriatic LNG through its subsidiary ExxonMobil Italiana Gas. The other shareholders of the main Italian LNG import terminal off the Adriatic coast in northern Italy are a unit of QatarEnergy with a share of 22% and the Italian state-controlled gas network operator Snam with 7.3%.



Snam – Reuters reports – it could increase its stake in Adriatic LNG to 30% to gain governance rights over the LNG import terminal and not just remain as a spectator. At least four investors institutional and infrastructure funds, including BlackRock, had been taken into consideration for the agreement, Reuters reported in May. Then the expectations were that the agreement would valued the entire Adriatic LNG terminal at approximately $840 million (800 million euros).

