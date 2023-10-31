loading…

A total of 11 Israelis were massacred by the Palestinian Black September group during the 1972 Munich Olympics. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Black September is a group affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The group is famous for massacring 11 Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

In 1972, the world witnessed the tragedy of the Munich Olympics, where 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were kidnapped and ultimately died at the hands of the Black September group.

Origins and History of Black September

Black September is a Palestinian militia group formed in the early 1970s.

This group was founded in 1971 with the aim of avenging Jordanian military actions and carrying out the assassination of King Hussein of Jordan.

This stems from the conflict between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where the PLO reportedly wanted to seize power from King Hussein in September 1970.

The name Black September was chosen to commemorate the fierce conflict, which saw thousands of Palestinians killed or expelled, and the PLO expelled from Jordan.

This event was the trigger for the formation of the Black September group whose goal was to turn against Israel.

Black September Goals and Activities

Black September’s main goal was to launch attacks against Israel and its supporters as retaliation for what they saw as oppression of the Palestinian people.

They use violent tactics to achieve these goals.