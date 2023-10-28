Black Phone 2

A new nightmare is approaching, as Black Phone 2, the sequel to Scott Derrickson’s film, starring Ethan Hawke.

Lovers of the horror genre are in luck, as Black Phone 2 has officially been scheduled for release on June 27, 2025. Universal and Blumhouse have decided to take us back to this terrifying world that conquered the box office in 2022.

The first installment was a resounding success, directed by Scott Derrickson and starring the talented Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a disturbing kidnapper of children in the 70s. The film grossed an impressive $160 million worldwide. the world and left the audience on the edge of their seats with his spooky story based on a story by Joe Hill.

For now, we have few details of what they are preparing.

We don’t know what the story of Black Phone 2 will be like but there will surely be a lot of chills and tension. As the sequel’s release date approaches, no information regarding the cast, director, or screenwriter has yet been revealed. But we will continue to pay attention to all the news that appears about this project.

Black Phone

The question that arises is whether this sequel will be the start of a complete franchise or if it will be limited to part 2. With the potential to further explore the history of the fearsome The Grabber and his horror legacy. Especially considering that the serial killer dies, or at least we assume he is dead at the end of the first installment. Who knows if he will be able to return or if there will be someone else to replace him.

The Black Phone 2 movie joins the growing wave of sequels to horror adaptations, proving that this genre remains a favorite with audiences. Get ready for another round of horror and mystery when this story hits the screens.

Did you like the first installment? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

