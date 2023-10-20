The British series has frequently been criticized for being “less dark” since it arrived on the platform, but that is not the change that Charlie Brooker envisions.

Black Mirror is one of the series most prestigious science fiction films that have been made this century. Originally born on the British channel Channel 4the dark approach to the worst uses that can be given to technology in a corruptible society like ours, fascinated the audience.

Since 2016, with its third season, Black Mirror became a Netflix original series, with its good things and its bad things. More Hollywood stars began to appear in the series, such as Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie o Aaron PaulFor example.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

But many fans have been criticizing Black Mirror for years for taking a much less dark approach than in its first two seasons, pointing directly to Netflix as responsible for the change.

Charlie Brookercreator of Black Mirror, admits that Netflix wanted changes to the series, but they had nothing to do with making it less dark, precisely.

Black Mirror changed on Netflix due to its internationalization

As reported by The Guardian, Brooker was responsible for the biggest changes in focus of Black Mirror, but he did not make them to make it less dark, but rather more varied.

“One of the reviews we get is, ‘I prefer the show when it was British and everyone on it was miserable and everything smelled a bit like shit and all the stories were horrible. And then it went to Netflix and suddenly everything is sunny and happy and ‘They all have wonderful teeth and it’s full of Hollywood stars and it’s lost that edge.’

When I came to the US, everyone expected me to be like the Unabomber. But Netflix had little to do with the change. Arguably the happiest episode I’ve ever written was San Junípero and I did it on my own.

I knew we’re going to a global platform now, so we have to make these stories a little more international. And I wanted to mix it up a little bit, so I wouldn’t keep doing gloomy marathons.”

For now, we are waiting to know if Netflix gives the green light to season 7 of this fantastic science fiction anthology that is Black Mirror. The sixth season did not perform badly, although other installments showed better results.