Smart TVs and sound

Samsung TQ55S95CATXXC





This Samsung It had a price in MediaMarkt of 1,799 euros, but with the current discount of 300 euros It remains at 1,499 euros with totally free shipping.

It has a screen 55 inches with UHD 4K resolution, panel OLED con 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms of response time. Comes with operating system Tizen 7.0 and speakers with a power of 70 W compatible with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Among its ports, we find three USB and four ports HDMI 2.1.

SAMSUNG OLED TV 2023 55S95C – 55″ OLED Quantum HDR Smart TV, 4K Quantum Processor with AI, Dolby Atmos®, Infinity One Design and Anti-Glare Screen

TCL 98C735





With a previous price on MediaMarkt of 3,297 euros, the reduction of 853 euros leave this huge television TCL at 2,444 euros, its historical minimum price and with free shipping.

The TCL 98C735 has a gigantic 98 inch QLED screenwith resolution UHD 4K, FALD backlight and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It has a sound power of 50 W con Dolby Atmos and use the operating system Google TV. It has two USB-A 2.0 ports and four HDMI 2.1 inputs to get the most out of new generation consoles.

TV QLED 98″ – TCL 98C735, Wifi, Google TV, Quad Core 4K HDR Pro, Smart TV, Dolby AC4, Dolby TrueHD

Samsung HWQ800C





With an official price on Mi Electro of 512 euros, this sound bar Samsung now has a spectacular discount that, added to the refund of 100 euros by simply entering this link and registering your product following the steps, leaves it at 265 euros, which is a savings of 247 euros with 2.99 euros shipping costs.

It consists of a bar and center speaker with nine-channel multidirectional sound, a subwoofer that enhances the bass and two upper channels for a total of eleven speakers with a 360W total power and an estimated RMS power of 39 W. It offers Dolby Atmos wireless and connects via Bluetooth, while also having a port HDMI.

Phones and smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





It is Galaxy S23 Ultra goes from costing 1,499 euros in MediaMarkt to having a current price of 1,299 euros, which represents a discount of 200 euros with free shipping. On the official Samsung Spain website we can also find it at the same price and with shipping at no additional cost.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a screen 6.8 inch AMOLED with resolution QHD+ with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and has a 12GB RAM and this is the version with the greatest internal storage capacity, 1 TB.

Its battery reaches just over six hours of screen time with intensive use. It has a four-lens rear camera, with the main one 200 MP. It comes with the Android 13 operating system and in terms of connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC for contactless payments.

Samsung S918B Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 1TB/12GB RAM Dual-SIM phantom-black

Motorola Razr 40





The Motorola Razr 40 Before the offer it had a price of 859 euros at PcComponentes. Now, with the discount of 160 eurosits price drops to the current 699 euros with completely free shipping.

The Motorola Razr 40 has a 1.5-inch pOLED external screen and a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED internal screen with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.400 nits maximum brightness. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1with a 8GB RAM and internal storage 256 GB. Its battery offers about six and a half hours of screen time with mixed use and comes with the operating system Android 13.

Motorola RAZR 40 5G Smartphone 256 GB 17.5 cm (6.9 Inch) Verde Android™ 13

Amazfit T-Rex Pro





He Amazfit T-Rex Pro It cost 159.99 euros in PcComponentes, but with the discount of 36 eurosnow has a price of 123.99 euros with completely free shipping.

It has a screen 1.3 inch AMOLEDanti-fingerprint treatment and tempered glass. It has a battery that offers up to 12 or 13 days of autonomy, according to Xataka’s analysis. Connects through Bluetooth 5.0 and has GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou y Galileo. With a resistance of 10 ATMcan be submerged in water and has 100 sports modes.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro 47mm Black Case Gray Silicone Band – A2013

Computing

HP OMEN 16-b1020ns





With a more common previous price of 1,763 euros, this HP gaming now falls 479 euros and it remains at the current 1,282.22 euros on Amazon, with free shipping.

It has 16.1-inch IPS screen with QHD resolutionwith a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 3 ms. Mount the processor Intel Core i7-12700H with dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeFporce RTX 3070 Ti y 16GB RAM con 512 GB storage. In its ports we find five USBs, one of them Type C with DisplayPort and Type C Thunderbolt 4 and an HDMI 2.1 port.

HP OMEN by HP 16-b1020ns – 16.1″ Quad HD Notebook (Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, No Operating System) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

LG Gram UltraSlim 15Z90RT





It’s an ultrabook LG previously cost 1,999 euros at PcComponentes, now it has a discount of 320 euros which leaves it at the current 1,679 euros with free shipping. Amazon has matched the price and also ships it at no additional cost.

With a very light weight 990 gramsit has a screen 15-inch OLEDwith FullHD resolution, 400 night brightness and response rate of 0.2 ms. Mount the processor Intel Core i7-1360P with integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe. Su RAM is 32 GB and its storage 512 GB SSD. Comes with Windows 11 Home installed.

LG gram 15Z90RT-G.AD75B – Ultralight Laptop, 15 inch, 1kg, WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Intel CORE i7 13th gen, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home, Spanish Keyboard, Blue

Home

Cosori L501





This air fryer Cosori It previously cost 129.99 euros on Amazon, but now it has a discount of 30 euros which leaves it at a minimum price of 99.99 euros with completely free shipping.

Allows you to prepare between three and five servings in a single batch in your 4.7 liter basket. reach one maximum power of 1,500 W and it is quite quiet thanks to the technology Air Whisper. Has LED touch screen y 9 preset programs. Its temperature can be adjusted between 75 °C and 230 °C and it includes a recipe book.

COSORI Air Fryer 4.7L, 75-230 °C, Air Fryer with 130+ Recipes in Spanish, 9 Programs, Modern and Elegant Design, Silent Oil-Free Fryer, LED Touch Screen, Grey, L501

Nespresso Vertuo Pop





The Nespresso Vertuo of Krups It previously cost 69 euros at MediaMarkt. Now him 10 euro discount It leaves it at 59 euros with free shipping. It is important to keep in mind when purchasing a Nespresso Vertuo model that Nespresso original range capsules are not compatible with this machine.

This capsule coffee maker has adjustable drip tray at three heights and 0.56 liter water tank. Also three different capsule sizes: large for tall and coffee; medium for gran lungo and double espresso; and small for espresso. It has a power of 1.260 W y smart extractionby recognizing the code of each Vertuo capsule and Adjust the preparation to your taste.

Nespresso Krups Vertuo POP YY4888FD Coffee Machine, Red

