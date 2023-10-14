Black Friday is, undoubtedly, one of the most important days of the year, when there is the most movement of purchases and sales, although despite the fact that it has been celebrated for a long time, many people still do not know when it is.

The luck for everyone is that it is celebrated every year on the same date, although not on the same day. The answer to this is clear: Black Friday is on the last Friday of November, when it falls. That gives rise to some curiosities.

For example, This year Black Friday 2023 is on Friday, November 24, quite far from the end of the month, and the following Friday is already December 1st. That takes this Black Friday a little away from Christmas, which is one of the things that makes it so attractive.

Absolutely all stores join these sales, as well as shopping centers, which move their catalog with promos of all kinds. There is even Black Friday at Lidl and other supermarkets, in a way.

If you have questions about the operation of the event or its duration, we will try to resolve them all.

What is Black Friday? This is its origin. When is Black Friday 2023? What time does Black Friday 2023 start? How long does Black Friday last? Tips to make the best purchases on Black Friday What discounts can we expect from Black Friday 2023? The featured brands and products to take into account for Black Friday 2023

What is Black Friday? This is its origin

Black Friday is a day of widespread sales in a large part of the stores’ catalogue. And nothing more than that: an opportunity to buy the same products that would be more expensive any other day of the year.

The appeal is mainly the breadth of the offers, the number of stores that join them and the extensiveness of many discounts. Basically, if on this day a product does not drop to the price you wanted, it will be difficult for it to do so later.

It is celebrated in practically all countries in the world, with the exception of certain areas such as Asia, especially China, which maintain a quite different calendar and give much more relevance to the so-called Singles’ Day or 11.11.

Its origin takes place in Philadelphia in the second half of the 20th century.and the Friday on which it is celebrated is just the day after Thanksgiving, when a very significant traffic of people and vehicles is generated on the main streets.

The urban planning problems were so great that the police department of that American city simply named the day Black Friday, the worst work day of the year for them.

From there came its association with commerce and shopping because the day after Thanksgiving is usually one of the days in which the most people crowd into stores to buy or exchange their products.

When did it start to be celebrated?

Getty Images

It is not clear what exact year it began to be celebrated, but National Geographic places it in the mid-1950sand from there it picked up speed, although it was not until 2005 when it became the day with the most purchases in the United States.

That is to say, from when it began to be celebrated as a great shopping day until it became popular as what it is today, decades passed, although the landing in all the countries of the world has been much faster thanks to online commerce.

When did Black Friday start in Spain?

The arrival of Black Friday offers in Spain has been occurring gradually, although it can be said that around 2010 is when it became really popular, coinciding with Amazon’s sales boom, above all.

The rise of ecommerce has been the main impetus for this and other events, and although the reception in physical stores is already the majority, online stores were the first to adopt Black Friday as the main sales day of the entire year. .

Why is Black Friday celebrated?

It is not at all clear that a reason is needed to celebrate a sales day and in fact several are held throughout the year. For stores, it is a good way to boost their sales on key dates, even in off-peak periods like the month of July, when Amazon celebrates its Prime Day.

For users, as they say “you can’t look a gift horse in the mouth” and if you can buy something you want for much less money, welcome.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Getty

The day on which Black Friday 2023 will be celebrated is November 24, which logically is Friday. As we have already mentioned, it is celebrated on the last Friday of this month every year, so we can also confirm the date of this event in subsequent years.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which has a dynamic date depending on what Amazon decides, both Black Friday and 11.11 in Asian stores have a fixed date.

What time does Black Friday 2023 start?

The answer to this question is very simple: at 00:00 on the 24th everything will beginthat is, just when we go from Thursday the 23rd to the 24th.

Like other events, they always start at midnight, so you have to stay up late if you want to get to the first online store offers in time.

How long does Black Friday last?

Getty Images

The duration is one day, nothing more: 24 hours of maximum pace in sales and discountsalthough it must be said that many stores extend their offers further, at least until the following Monday.

What is clear is that It is unusual for a store to advance the start of the event.

It’s not just a day, it’s practically Black Month

As soon as the Black Friday date approaches, we will begin to see some offers that are linked to it, even if they are not called Black Friday. These are intense weeks in which stores want to advance all possible purchases as much as possible.

However, there are rarely deals that are better priced in the weeks leading up to the event than on Black Friday itself.

Tips to make the best purchases on Black Friday

There are several tips to save on Black Friday that are worth following, and that is that you should not clearly let yourself be carried away by the tide and end up buying something that is not really what you were looking for.

The first piece of advice is that you know what you are going for, that is, First make a list of products that you would be interested in purchasing. if they drop in price so, that way, you can be on the lookout throughout Friday in case you find them.

The second tip is to use browser extensions like Keepa or CamelCamel for Black Friday, a good way to receive alerts if a product reaches the price you have marked, as well as see the recent price history to know if the offer that is announced is really such.

Last but not least, we have several offer channels on Telegram that during Black Friday will share the best deals of the moment:

What discounts can we expect from Black Friday 2023?

It is difficult to predict which products are going to drop in price on this day, practically impossible because not even the stores themselves know until the last minute, but there are some discounts that can be taken for granted.

For example, Amazon always, always, on every sales day, offers its own devices, such as the Kindle, the Echo or the Fire TV Stick, at a bargain price.

He does it on Amazon Prime Day and he will certainly do it again on Black Friday.

The featured brands and products to take into account for Black Friday 2023

The most important brands on Black Friday are not a surprise, and fundamentally they tend to be the ones with the most technology followers: Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung or Garmin, among others.

Of course, not all of them tend to have such important discounts on this day, since for example Apple is not given to it, while Xiaomi and Garmin do usually make an appearance.