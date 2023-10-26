Iran raised the Black Flag over the sacred shrine of Imam Reza but…

For some it is just a representation, after the dramatic bombing of the Gaza hospital which cost the lives of over 500 people, which will soon turn into the launch of a few more missiles, for others it is a real declaration of war by a part of the Islamic world . In reality, the black flag hoisted on the largest dome in the Islamic world would represent a sign of mourning and would be used when a calamity strikes Muslims. The red one, however, is a symbol of revenge.

In these hours the black Islamic flag was hoisted on the sanctuary of Imam Reza in Iran, the largest mosque in the world, with writings embroidered in gold on the dome also in gold. The symbolic operation would be part of a ritual.

The photos of the banner bounced from one social network to another do not seem to leave any doubts, the banner is real. The Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad is the largest mosque in the world by floor area. Inside the complex, managed by the Astan Quds Razavi Foundation led by Ahmad Marvi, there are the Goharshad Mosque, a cemetery,‘Razavi Islamic Sciences University, two museums, a library and four Madrase. The sanctuary has an immense meaning for Shiite Muslims and is an iconic place for religious pilgrimage.

Arab readers on social media explain that “it is not the first time” that the flag has been raised, only the lack of knowledge of Westerners makes them think so. In fact, every year they hoist black flags on the occasion of the so-called Muharram, the month of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussian, considered one of the most important historical imams of Shiism after Muhammad.

Readers explain why it flies above the shrine: why Iran supports Palestine and mourns its victims by doing so through this powerful symbol of solidarity.

It happens while demonstrations have been going on for days in Iran. Iranians are protesting against Israel while the battle is ongoing with Hamas, after last Saturday’s ferocious massacres which cost the lives of more than 1300 Jews. The biggest protests are taking place over Israel’s attacks in reaction and in Tehran the demonstrators consider this action an attack on the whole of Islam, not taking into account what happened last Saturday at the hands of Hamas.

