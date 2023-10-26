Suara.com – The financial performance of PT Bank Pembangunan Jawa Barat and Banten Tbk (BJBR) is not very encouraging, because it recorded a decline in net profit in the first nine months of this year.

Quoting the report from the issuer of this regional development bank on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) page, Thursday (26/10/2023), BJBR recorded a net profit of IDR 1,434 or down 21.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 which was recorded at IDR 1,833 trillion. .

As a result, basic earnings per share fell to IDR 136.38 per share at the end of September 2023, while at the end of the third quarter of 2022 it was at IDR 174.24 per share.

This is because interest and sharia income fell 15.4 percent on an annual basis to IDR 5.233 trillion at the end of September 2023.

The trigger was that interest expenses and profit sharing soared 43.03 percent to IDR 5.275 trillion.

Meanwhile, interest and sharia income only grew 6.3 percent to IDR 10.509 trillion.

Although other operating income grew 12.4 percent annually to IDR 1,379 trillion at the end of September 2023.

In addition, this bank issuer owned by the West Java and Banten regional governments can reduce other operational expenses by 5.8 percent on an annual basis to IDR 4.877 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

But operating profit still fell 22.3 percent to IDR 1.735 trillion.

Meanwhile, credit provided grew 7.4 percent compared to the end of 2022 to IDR 116.63 trillion at the end of September 2023.

On the other hand, total customer deposits shrank 0.81 percent compared to the end of 2022 to IDR 121.86 trillion at the end of September 2023.

As a result, assets fell 1.1 percent compared to the end of 2022 to IDR 179.3 trillion at the end of September 2023.