The Yom Kippur War has bitter memories for Arab countries. Photo/Times of Israel

GAZA – The Yom Kippur War became a bitter memory for the Arab coalition countries because they had to surrender to Israel in just a short time.

The Yom Kippur War which occurred on October 6 1973 was motivated by a coalition of Arab countries who wanted to return the territory lost by Israel in the Third Arab War in 1967.

According to History, Israel’s stunning victory in the Six Day War in 1967 gave the Jewish state control of an area four times larger than before.

Egypt lost the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip, Jordan lost the West Bank and Jerusalem, while Syria lost the Golan Heights.

When Israel won the battle in 1967, then Egyptian President Anwar Sadat thought that entering into a peace agreement with Israel would only be detrimental to his country, considering that the Jewish State had just won a major victory.

Throughout 1972 to 1973, Sadat threatened war unless the United States forced Israel to accept its interpretation of Resolution 242 – Israel’s total withdrawal from the territories captured in 1967.

At the same time, Sadat asked the Soviets to put pressure on the United States and provide Egypt with more offensive weapons. However, the Soviet Union rejected this request, which led Sadat to suddenly expel around 20,000 Soviet advisers from Egypt.

Start of the Yom Kippur War

The war finally started on October 6, 1973, at which time the Jews were celebrating the holy day of Yom Kippur. Meanwhile, for Muslims, the war took place during the month of Ramadan.

Reporting from the Jewish Virtual Library, Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel. Their total strength can be said to be equivalent to NATO in Europe.

There were around 180 Israeli tanks facing an onslaught of 1,400 Syrian tanks on the Golan Heights. Along the Suez Canal, fewer than 500 Israeli defenders with only three tanks were attacked by 600,000 Egyptian troops, supported by 2,000 tanks and 550 aircraft.