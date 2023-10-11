Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizetto

Fabio Fazio, company budget loss due to production costs

Immediately bitter chocolate for Fabio Fazio. The well-known TV host, in fact, last year took over the historic chocolate company Lavorattifounded in 1938 and based in Varazze, on the Western Ligurian Riviera.

Fazio has 5% of the company that owns the brand called Dolcezze di Riviera srl of which his wife Gioia Salis holds 45% and a similar share is held by Davide Petrini who acts as CEO while Fazio is president of the company which in 2022, benefiting from the exit from the pandemic, saw revenues explode year on year from 76 thousand euros to 776 thousand eurosbut the last line remained at a loss, albeit reduced from 231 thousand euros to 108 thousand euros.

The supplementary note reports that 2022 “was mainly characterized by the research and development of new products” based on the “precious San Josè chocolate, used by the best pastry chefs and starred chefs”.

The budget loss is due to production costs which jumped year on year from 302 thousand euros to 876 thousand euros and was all repaid by drawing on reservesit should be noted that in 2022 the shareholders financed the company for another 890 thousand euros, increasing the debt to shareholders to 1.3 million. Last year, Fazio’s chocolate benefited from, among other things, 280 thousand euros in public contributions provided in the form of the Industry 4.0 tax credit.

