Bitcoin is running again

2024 could prove to be a turning point for the cryptocurrency market. The premises for this statement are solidly founded, especially considering that this year Bitcoin has already shown a performance of more than 70%. One of the main factors that could catalyze this potential rally is Bitcoin’s fourth halving, an event that involves halving the rewards for miners who confirm and secure transactions on the blockchain. The Courier’s Economy reports it.



Previous halving events have proven to have a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin. After the November 2012 halving, for example, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $1,240 by December 2013. The same occurred after the July 2016 halving, when the price of Bitcoin reached a new record of $19,870 by December 2017. The May 2020 halving also took the cryptocurrency to a new all-time high of $68,990 by November 2021 (data: Investing.com).

If history repeats itself, this suggests that after the halving expected in 2024 (estimated between March and April), Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high in the next 12-18 months. This perspective is also supported by Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president of 21Shares, a firm specializing in passive asset management.

Snyder believes the halving is a crucial moment for the cryptocurrency market as the halving of miner rewards reduces selling pressure. This leads to an increase in demand relative to supply, which of course it raises the price. Therefore, according to Snyder, a new rally is likely to occur and Bitcoin will reach new levels maximums.

However, halving is not the only growth driver for cryptocurrencies. The growing interest in cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology plays an important role. Over the past few years, numerous institutions have begun to explore cryptocurrencies, asset trading and tokenization, while some banks have offered custody services to facilitate access to this innovative asset class.

Another element that could influence the market comes from the United States, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is evaluating the approval of the primo Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) basato sul Bitcoin. Numerous companies, including 21Shares in partnership with Ark Invest, are seeking SEC approval to list Bitcoin ETFs. In recent years, the SEC has continuously postponed approval, but the climate now seems favorable, especially after the legal battle between Grayscale Investments and the Commission.

Grayscale Investments had asked to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund into an ETF listed with the SEC, but initially received a negative opinion. However, the company had appealed the decision, taking the case to the United States Court. In an unprecedented verdict, the Court ruled in favor of Grayscale, overturning the SEC’s decision. This could pave the way for more Bitcoin ETFs.

However, despite these promising prospects, there is still no certainty regarding the timing of future decisions. The SEC could also appeal, and the case could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In any case, the cryptocurrency market is destined to remain at the center of attention in the coming years, with important upcoming developments.

Subscribe to the newsletter