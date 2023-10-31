Bitcoin, the “ETF dream” could reach a new record. The expert: “Good time to invest”

Between peaks and collapses, the market of Bitcoin is approaching a turning point. In August, four members of the United States Congress urgently asked the Securities and Exchange Commission (Sec, a sort of overseas Consob) to “immediately” approve the exchange traded funds (ETF) sui Bitcoin.



This is a move which, if successful, could expand the market of digital gold for several hundred billion dollars, if not thousands. And precisely in the wake of this scenario, the price has already started to fly, gaining almost 30% in the last month, going from around 28,800 to over 32,560 euros.

But what exactly are the ETF and why should they make the price of Bitcoin grow? To understand more, Affaritaliani.it asked Gabriel DebachItalian market analyst at e-Visitone of the longest-running social trading platforms specializing in cryptocurrencies.

What are ETFs and what changes could they bring to the Bitcoin market?

“First of all, the Etf (exchange traded funds) are mutual funds that are traded on the stock exchange, just like shares,” explains the expert. “In the case the Sec if cryptocurrency ETFs were approved,” he continues, “it would result in a vast series of advantages for the market.”

“First of all on accessibility for investors“, he explains. “Today, i Bitcoin they can be purchased exclusively through trading platforms dedicated to the blockchain”, he continues. “With the approval of EtfInstead, the cryptocurrency would also be tradable on the stock exchange, making it easier for investors (especially for those who trust more in regulated and listed investment vehicles) to buy and sell the digital currency. Not only. It would also result in an increase in the participation of institutional investors”, claims the analyst.

“But the collective imagination also plays its part,” he explains. “If the Etf sui Bitcoin were approved,” he continues Debach“would be subject to regulation by the SEC, which may result in stricter requirements for custodians of the underlying assets, as well as for operators and issuers of the ETFs themselves. This increased regulation could help alleviate some of the concerns related to security and transparency in the drug market cryptocurrencies”.

“Undoubtedly, this could contribute to improving the public perception of the entire world of cryptocurrencies, giving them greater legitimacy and trust in the traditional financial sector, thus bringing in new investors”, explains the market analyst of e-Visit.

But will the SEC really approve this operation or is it just talk?

“The probabilities are very high and, although there are no certainties, I believe that the timing will also be rather short,” says the expert.

And to what new heights could this operation bring the price of the digital currency?

“I believe that, initially, we should aim for a price that remains stable. It would be an excellent result to reach 40,000 dollars, and then return to the previous record and consolidate the 60 thousand dollars of value. Then, potentially, the Bitcoin it can even aim for 100 thousand dollars per coin”, states the analyst.

Is it a good time to invest in Bitcoin? Are there other coins to bet on?

“The ‘right’ timing is always very difficult to calculate,” he explains Debach. “However, I believe that, at this moment, trying to ‘throw yourself’ into the digital gold market is not imprudent. The prospects are good,” he says. “Besides Bitcoin, I would personally focus on the other parent cryptocurrency, Ethereum”.

Who is it recommended to invest in? And how much?

“All cryptocurrencies, not only that Bitcoin, are extremely volatile financial instruments. Their prices can rise and fall dramatically in short periods of time,” he explains further. “It all depends on how much the investor wants to risk, but we can say that Bitcoins do not represent the ideal asset for the classic ‘family man’,” he explains further.

But do Italians “believe” in Bitcoin? Do they consider it a good investment?

“Despite what you might think,” explains the analyst e-Visit, “Italians believe in the ‘Bitcoin dream’. In fact, many people choose cryptocurrency to diversify the assets in which they invest and I believe that the SEC’s approval can greatly increase the number of investors in our country”, he finally concludes Debach.

