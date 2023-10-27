“It’s important to get to know your teammates but after just a few days I understood that this is an excellent group”, assures Bisseck

Yann Aurel Bisseck spoke about himself on ‘New Brothers’, the new Dazn format from Inter TV:

“At what age did I start playing football? I honestly don’t remember, my parents say I started when I was 3-4 years old. I was very young when I started playing football and the passion remained with me over time. Then in 2006 the World Cup was played in Germany, the country where I grew up and it was an extraordinary event. I saw two matches live in Cologne, my city, and it was extraordinary, that’s where it all started”

“The first was a training match when I was little. My parents said I was so confused that I started scoring own goals, it’s a funny story”