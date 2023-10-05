The German defender, who joined the Nerazzurri this summer, spoke about his relationship with the club that raised him

Yann Bisseck, the German defender who joined Inter this summer, spoke about his relationship with Cologne, the club that raised him. These are his words to GeissBlog: “The last time I had contact with Cologne? When I was on loan in the Netherlands, in 2019/20. They almost didn’t talk to me. Even during my loans I didn’t receive much help, I did everything on my own. Even before the many injuries and failed loans, I didn’t feel wanted. I, like other young people, would have liked people to be more interested in us. If those in charge had thought that I didn’t have the necessary qualities , they could have told me earlier. Basically, I just didn’t really feel welcome. But that’s a thing of the past now.”

Did you understand that Cologne never really counted on you?

“In a season in which we only got three points after twelve games, when I made my debut, I understood perfectly and didn’t say anything. But then we were relegated, I signed my first professional contract and, as a youth player, I thought that I would now be part of the rebuilding process in the second division. Then we were taken to the training camp, but in the first week of training the Beginning coach told us that we could train, but that he had no intention of letting us play. Then I asked why I signed this contract. I learned from that. You always have to talk to the coach, not just the managers. I learned this lesson then. But luckily everything went well for me, so I don’t hold any grudges.”