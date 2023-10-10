Evidently, however, the decision had already been made some time ago and it was just a matter of waiting for Rooney to free himself from the Washington franchise. Thus, while awaiting official communications on the change on the bench, the Sun has revealed some background information on the will of Tom Brady, the former NFL star who is among the majority shareholders of Birmingham, who recently passed into the hands of the American Tom Wagner.

According to the English tabloid Rooney will receive a salary three times higher than Eustace’s and will make money one and a half million pounds per season, a salary a few hundred thousand euros higher than what he pocketed in MLS.

The “link” between Rooney and the new Birmingham owners is the club’s CEO, Garry Cook, a former Nike executive who knows the former player well from his time at Manchester United.

In his new adventure in his homeland Rooney will bring with him two illustrious former teammates within his staff. It’s about Ashley Cole e John O’Shea.

The former Roma winger, Rooney’s former teammate in the national team, has experience as a coach in Chelsea’s youth team and then as a collaborator of Frank Lampard in the Blues first team last season.

O’Shea, on the other hand, has worked as an assistant in Ireland’s Under-21s and is currently second-in-command to Greens coach Stephen Kenny.

