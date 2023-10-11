Suara.com – Championship League club Birmingham City officially announced Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United legend, as the new coach of the team nicknamed the Blues.

“Birmingham City is proud to announce the appointment of Wayne Rooney as coach on a 3.5 year contract,” wrote Birmingham City Football Club via its official Twitter account @BCFC, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Birmingham City posts announce Wayne Rooney as new coach. ANTARA/instagram/@bcfc

Regarding this, Rooney said that he was very happy to be joining Birmingham City Football Club. He admitted that he had prepared himself to face the opportunity to become a coach.

”I have built my managerial career, placing myself in challenging environments so that I am ready to face this opportunity. “This is a project that gives me purpose and I can’t wait to get started,” said Rooney as published by ANTARA.

Birmingham City itself recently parted ways with its old coach, John Eusace, after 15 months. The separation reportedly occurred because John Eusace’s vision was not in harmony with Birmingham City management.

With Rooney officially replacing Eusace, Birmingham City Chief Executive Officer Garry Cook said he was confident Rooney’s appointment would produce a young team that would excite fans.

”We are confident that his appointment, supported by his hand-picked coaching staff, will result in a young, more offensive team that will excite our fans. “The timing of this announcement allows Rooney to evaluate and coordinate with Craig Gardner regarding the club’s recruitment needs ahead of the January player transfer window,” said Cook.