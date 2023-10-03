The world’s 10 largest footwear brands have seen a collective share price increase of 478% over the past decade

For all retail investors who are considering whether Birkenstock could be a good investment in light of its rumored status IPOthe analysis of eToro can reveal that investing in the world’s biggest footwear brands can be a profitable pastime.

The trading and investment platform analyzed the share price performance of the world’s 10 largest listed footwear companies (see Table 1) and found that, collectively, their share price has increased by 478% over the past decade ( based on an equally weighted index). This is a value more than fivefold compared to the ten-year yields of DAX (87%) and almost tripled compared to the returns generated by S&P 500 (162%).

However, recent IPOs of popular shoe companies have seen a decline, with Allbirds down 90% since its 2021 IPO and Dr Martens, also listed in 2021, down 65%. The Swiss footwear brand On Holdingwhich listed in 2021, has fared better, up 25% since its listing and up 82% this year.

Ben Laidler, Global Markets Strategist at eTorosaid: “The Birkenstock brand has almost become synonymous with Germany and there is a lot of excitement about this potential IPO. Our research suggests that this enthusiasm may be justified, as the world’s largest shoe brands have historically rewarded investors. However, the data also points to the need to focus on the long term and diversify, given that some brands have generated strong returns only years after their listing and some of the recent flotations of footwear brands have struggled.”

The world’s most valuable shoe maker, Nike, has seen its share price rise 224% over the past 10 years, with a more modest 33% gain over the past five years. German footwear giants Adidas and Puma have also seen notable price increases over the past decade, of 112% and 185% respectively.

Perhaps more noteworthy for investors considering the IPO of cult German brand Birkenstock is Crocs’ share price performance. Although unloved and considered unfashionable by some for years, Crocs’ popularity then exploded and the company’s stock price increased 425% in just five years and 626% in a decade, underperforming only to that of Deckers (861%).

Among the ten largest footwear brands, only VF Corporation, whose brands include Timberland and Vans, has seen a 57% ten-year decline in stock price.

Laidler he adds: “The stories of Birkenstock and Crocs are of course comparable: both brands have moved from the fashion fringes to the mainstream in recent years and Birkenstock certainly hopes to be able to follow the same trajectory as Crocs’ share price once listed.” However, the picture is not entirely rosy in this sector and consumers are often fickle. As our research shows, some popular brands such as Dr Martens and Allbirds have failed to live up to expectations following the listing.”

The performances of the ten largest listed footwear brand stocks









Agency







IPO year







Capitalization (US$ billion)







Performance YTD







Performance





5 years







Performance





10 years











Nike







1980







163,9







-9%







33%







224%











Adidas







1995







36,3







43%







-14%







112%











Deckers







1993







14,6







40%







362%







861%











Li Ning







2004







13,3







-39%







377%







792%











Puma







1986







10,6







15%







47%







185%











On holding







2021







9,6







82%







N/A







N/A











Skechers







1999







8,0







23%







77%







441%











VF Corporation







1951







7,9







-26%







-77%







-57%











Asics







1999







6,8







75%







221%







187%











Crocs







2006







5,8







-9%







425%







626%











eToro Shoe brand basket







N/A







N/A







16%







151%







478%











DAX







N/A







N/A







13%







28%







87%











S&P 500







N/A







N/A







16%







56%







162%









Source: Refinitiv al August 16,

*Past performance is not an indication of future results

