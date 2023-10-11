Birkenstock launches $1.5 billion IPO with a market valuation of $8.6 billion

Birkenstock, the renowned sandal maker, recently priced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $46 per share, positioning the company with a market valuation of $8.6 billion. With a goal of raising $1.5 billion, of which a third will be used to repay debt, Birkenstock is preparing to enter the stock market.

This move represents a significant development in the US IPO market, as Birkenstock and private equity backer L Catterton have offered around 32 million shares priced at $46 each. The expected range was between $44 and $49, but the choice of $46 per share seems to have struck the right balance between company value and investor interest.

Birkenstock’s decision to launch its IPO is the stock market’s fourth major test US in a month, demonstrating the robustness and interest of investors in new offerings. The company, with its long history of producing iconic footwear, has built a loyal customer base and a distinctive brand that is widely recognized.

According to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Birkenstock’s valuation at $46 per share amounts to $8.64 billion. However, including shares reserved for managers, directors and employees, the company has a fully diluted value of approximately $9.33 billion.

Investor interest and confidence in Birkenstock are evident in this IPO, which represents an important step for the company on its growth and expansion journey. With an established brand and strong market position, Birkenstock appears poised to seize the opportunities presented by the financial markets and continue to thrive in the footwear industry.

