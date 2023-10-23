Alessandro Birindelli, former footballer, has released some statements regarding the possible use of Antonio Mirante in Milan-Juventus

Alessandro Birindellia former footballer among others for the Bianconeri, made some statements to ‘TV Play’ regarding the increasingly probable ownership of Antonio Mirante in Milan–Juventus. Here, then, are his words on the matter.

The words of Alessandro Birindelli on Antonio Mirante

"I think that Antonio has always remained within the dynamics of the first team, despite being only the third goalkeeper. With his experience he can make a contribution to this Milan. He is a boy of great value and depth, I am convinced that he will be a resource. He is an example of tranquility and serenity that he also instills in defenders. With his calmness and composure, I think he can be useful for any teammate. I believe that if Mirante takes the field it is because he has been assessed as the most suitable for the match."