In recent years it has been thought that BioWare is on the path to resurrection after the resounding failures of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. The first goal points to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but in recent months situations have been reported that raise doubts about the project and it seems that there is a labor crisis.

Related video: Dragon Age 4 – Cinematic Trailer

BioWare in the crosshairs for labor problems

BioWare is again in the crosshairs after a group of former workers who were fired last August sued the company seeking better compensation. This is a group of developers, some with more than 14 years of experience in the company, who presented their legal appeal before the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, Canada, arguing that the amount offered by BioWare (owned by Electronic Arts, is minimum and does not correspond to the background established by labor law where up to 1 month of salary and benefits have been granted for each year of seniority. According to the plaintiffs, what is offered by the company is less than this.

A Dragon Age: Dreadwolf QA team was fired

While that is happening, a new controversy was revealed today when it was confirmed that the company Keywords Studios fired last September the quality control team that worked on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the detail here is that they are unionized personnel who carried out their process of labor union before the United Food and Commercial Workers Union of Canada (UFCW).

In this regard, a UFCW spokesperson stated: “Keywords Studios workers have spent a year trying to negotiate a first collective agreement just before the shocking news that BioWare had canceled the contract with Keywords Studios Edmonton and subsequently laid off unionized staff. “.

According to official information, BioWare assures that the personnel cuts were necessary for the development process of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as this will ensure that the workers who remain on the team concentrate on their work which will yield better results. For its part, EA indicated this year that one of the areas they seek to do without is quality control since they ensure that they have the internal capacity to deal with it. However, it is known that quality control teams in gaming, historically undervalued, have been the most active in terms of labor protests and unionization intentions.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Making your video games is a nightmare

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News