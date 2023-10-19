Under the direction of Francis Lawrence, the film based on the Bioshock video game saga is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Among the upcoming projects announced by Netflix, one highly anticipated among fans is Bioshock, the movie which adapts the popular video game saga from Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games, who collaborate on its production with Vertigo Entertainment and the streaming platform itself.

The plot of the first game takes place in the year 1960 and revolves around Jacka man who during a transoceanic flight suffers an accident while flying over the Atlantic somewhere near Greenland.

As the only survivor of the shipwreck, Jack manages to swim to a nearby island and access a type of lighthouse to take refuge and ask for help. Once inside he discovers a bathysphere, which He unknowingly takes you on a descent trip into the ocean to the underwater city of Rapture..

It is then that our protagonist is involved in a dangerous and exciting adventure exploring the city of Rapture while faces mutated humans with special powers and robots designed to attack certain targets.

What state is the new Netflix project in?

Con Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Dreamland, Red Sparrow) in the direction, the project of this adaptation of the game It was paralyzed due to the writers’ strike (and shortly after the actors’ strike) in Hollywood.

However, with the writers’ strike over, it is expected that the project will be resumed in the writers’ room waiting to start filming when the actors’ strike ends.

In a recent interview with Collider, the film’s screenwriter, Michael Green (Mystery in Venice, Jungle Cruise, Alien: Covenant), has offered an update on the status of Bioshock on Netflix, where confirms that the project is still in progress.

“You have to watch your words, or you’ll start seeing a laser pointer on my forehead from Netflix’s legal point. Netflix has been incredible about this. They were excited before the strike, they’re excited now, post-strike.

Yes, they called me and asked, ‘How are you doing?’ The moment the strike ended, ‘Are you ready…?’ I have been meeting periodically with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft for re-inclusion.

We are all optimists. We all love it. It’s a huge, sprawling nightmare world that we want to see real. So I’m hopeful. I would love to have an update for you soon,” says the screenwriter.

There is still a long way to go, since at the moment the cast that will be part of the film has not yet been confirmed. Netflix’s goal is to release Bioshock sometime in 2024 But, with the actors’ strike still in force, things could take a long time.