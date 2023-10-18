Suara.com – Luhut’s son Paulus Pandjaitan’s bio has recently also been in the spotlight. This is because the eldest son of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) apparently followed in his father’s footsteps, who also entered the military world.

In fact, Paulus Pandjaitan, who held the rank of middle officer in the Indonesian Army, now has a new position, namely as Assistant Military Advisor to the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia in the United States.

So, for those who are curious and want to know the figure of Luhut’s son, let’s look at the following biodata of Luhut’s son Paulus Pandjaitan, summarized from various sources.

Biography of Paulus Pandjaitan, Luhut’s son

Lt. Col. Paulus Pandjaitan was born on May 21, 1980. Paulus is a middle-ranking TNI-AD officer who currently serves as Assistant Military Advisor to the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia in the United States.

In 2004, Paulus studied at the Indonesian National Army Career Soldier Officer School, Infantry Branch (Kopassus). His last position was Commander of Battalion 32/Apta Sandhi Prayudha Utama Group 3/Sandhi Yudha Kopassus.

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Paulus began his career as the first officer in the Red Beret (Kopassus) Group 2/Para Commando unit. He served as Platoon Commander to Company Commander for 5 years. Then served in Group 3/Sandhi Yudha Kopassus for 7 years.

It is also known that Lt. Col. Paulus has studied in various military and other fields. He also successfully completed his master’s degree in Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism at Macquarie University.

The list of Military Education Lt. Col. Paulus Pandjaitan has attended is that in 2004 he studied at the Indonesian National Army Career Soldier Officer School. Apart from that, Lieutenant Colonel Paulus also studied at Sus PARA.

It didn’t stop there, he also took military education at SJM/Proglatsi, Dik Sarcab Infanteri, Sus Combat Intel, Suspa Tih, Dik Commander, Sussarpa Intelpur, Suspa Sandha, and Combat Officers Advance Course, The School of Armor (Diklapa II).

Then in 2019, he successfully graduated from military education at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, United States Army (Seskoad). He is also known to have taken military education at Suspa Intelstrat and Suspa Asathan.

This is a review of the biodata of Paulus Pandjaitan, Luhut’s son, who also stole attention after his father was reported to be sick and undergoing treatment in Singapore. I hope this information is helpful!

