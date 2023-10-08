Suara.com – The fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prince Mateen will marry his lover named Anisha Rosnah binti Adam. The two will get married in January 2024.

Prince Mateen often steals attention because of his good looks and charm. Prince Mateen was also in the spotlight when he accompanied his father to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo and the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.

For those who are curious about the figure of the son of the Sultan of Brunei, here is a review of his profile and biodata as summarized from various sources.

Prince Mateen profile.

Prince Abdul Mateen has the name of His Royal Highness His Majesty Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah.

Prince Mateen, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi

Prince Mateen was born on August 10, 1991 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam. He is the 10th child and 4th son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his ex-wife, Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam Hj Abdul Aziz.

Pangeran Mateen is a helicopter pilot who works as a mayor in the Royal Brunei Air Force. He also routinely carries out diplomatic duties with his father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Apart from that, Prince Mateen also received military education at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Great Britain at the age of 18. He also studied international politics at King’s College London, England and succeeded in obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2014.

The wealth of his father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is USD 28 billion or around IDR 412 trillion. Meanwhile, Prince Mateen’s wealth is estimated at 20 billion US dollars or the equivalent of IDR 305 trillion.

Judging from his Instagram account, Prince Mateen often shares his sporting activities such as horse riding and Polo.

Pangeran Mateen/Instagram

He is known to be an excellent polo player. He even won two bronze medals for Brunei at the Southeast Asian Games.

Apart from that, Prince Mateen also likes snorkeling, parachuting, golf, skiing, rowing, boxing, badminton, horse riding and bungee jumping.