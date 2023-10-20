Suara.com – Denny Indrayana’s biodata is currently in the public spotlight. The reason is, he considers the Constitutional Court’s decision to be invalid regarding the requirement for a presidential candidate to be at least 40 years old and have been a regional head.

This constitutional law expert and former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights) assessed that the Constitutional Court’s decision was because he wanted to smooth Gibran’s chances of becoming vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

“Because Decision 90 was examined, tried and decided also by Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, who clearly had a conflict of interest, who did not recuse himself on a case that was directly related to the interests of his brother-in-law Joko Widodo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, then the legal consequences of Decision 90 must be declared invalid,” said Denny in his statement (18/10/2023).

Apart from the controversy between Denny Indrayana who said that the Constitutional Court’s decision was invalid regarding the conditions for the 2024 Vice Presidential Candidates, perhaps there are those who are curious and curious about his figure. So, for complete details, see the following biodata about Denny Indrayana.

Denny Indrayana’s biography

Denny Indrayana is a man who was born on December 11 1972. Denny studied undergraduate at UGM as a law graduate. Then he continued his Masters at the University of Minnesota, USA, and his PhD at the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Denny is an Indonesian activist and academic who was also Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights) for the 2011-2014 period.

In 2008-2009, Denny served as Special Staff to the President for Legal Affairs. Then in 2009-2011, Denny served as the President’s staff in the field of Human Rights and Eradicating KKN.

In 2010-2018, Denny is known to have served as Professor of Constitutional Law at UGM (Gadjah Mada University). In 2016-2019, Dennuy was a visiting professor at Melbourne University Law School, Australia.

Denny is also part of the founder of the Indonesian Court Monitoring and Anti-Corruption Study Center (PUKAT) Faculty of Law UGM (Gadjah Mada University).

As a constitutional law expert who is critical of corruption and legal mafia issues, he has written ten books related to constitutional law and corruption issues.

Denny is also known to have a law firm called the Indrayana Center for Government Constitution and Society or INTEGRITY which he founded in 2015.

Then in 2022, Denny obtained a license to practice as a lawyer in Melbourne and established an INTEGRITY branch office there. It is noted that Denny is the only lawyer who has obtained an advocate’s license in several countries at once, namely Indonesia and Australia.

This is a review of the biodata of Denny Indrayana, who has recently been in the public spotlight after saying that the Constitutional Court’s decision was invalid regarding the conditions for the 2024 presidential candidate. We hope this information is useful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi