Suara.com – The 2026 Asian Zone World Cup qualifying derby which the Indonesian national team will soon go through is in sight. The Indonesian national team is scheduled to compete against the Brunei Darussalam national team on Thursday (12/10/2023) at Gelora Sriwijaya Jakabaring, Palembang.

Various strategies have also been prepared by Garuda national team coach Shin Tae-yong (STY) and Brunei national team coach, Mario Rivera.

Brunei coach Mario Rivera himself once insinuated and accused STY of conspiring with the referee and assistant referee in the 2022 AFF Cup preliminary match.

The defeat that Brunei had to swallow at that time with a score of 7 – 0 made Mario as the coach angry and accused Shin Tae-yong of deliberately collaborating with the referee and assistant referee who both came from South Korea to win for the Indonesian national team in the 2022 AFF Cup preliminary match.

Also read: Who are the Indonesian national team’s overseas players who will strengthen the Indonesian national team against Brunei Darussalam?

This accusation was not proven true because Indonesia itself was strong enough to survive until the semifinals. This time, Indonesia will also prepare to face Brunei again in the World Cup qualifying match.

Even though he has been defeated several times by the Indonesian national team, Mario Rivera is optimistic that his team is ready to face the Indonesian national team.

So, who really is Mario Rivera? Check out Mario’s complete profile.

The man whose full name is Mario Rivera Campesino is known as a professional football coach from Spain who currently has the status of head coach of the Brunei national football team. Mario is known to have been born in Madrid, Spain on August 13, 1977.

Rivera began his coaching career in 2005 when he was selected as an assistant coach at a professional football club called Queensland Roar in Australia.

Also read: Indra Sjafri was not included in the 2022 Asian Games, former foster child Shin Tae-yong received praise from coach Persis Solo

Two years into his career in Australia, Rivera moved to India to become head coach of the Atlético de Kolkata football club. Rivera was also asked to coach several other Indian clubs, such as Mohun Bagan AC, Delhi Dynamos FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Rivera was also asked to coach the Brunei Darussalam U-21 national team in 2018. After coaching the Brunei U-21 national team, he returned to India to coach the East Bengal team until 2022 before Rivera was finally recruited back as coach of the Brunei senior national team, replacing Datuk K Rajagobal. He was immediately entrusted to become the head coach of the Brunei national team.

During his career in Brunei, Rivera has led Brunei in 6 matches with 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats.

The following is a profile of Brunei coach Mario Rivera in more detail:

Full name: Mario Rivera Campesino Place of birth: Madrid, Spain Date of birth: 13 August 1977 Nationality: Spain Coaching career: Assistant coach of Queensland Roar (2005-2007) Head coach of Atlético de Kolkata (2007-2008) Head coach of Mohun Bagan AC (2008-2010) Head coach of Delhi Dynamos FC (2014-2015)Head coach of Chennaiyin FC (2015-2017)Head coach of East Bengal (2020-2022)Head coach of Brunei national team (2022-present)

Contributor: Dea Nabila