Kia Poetri’s name has recently become a topic of public discussion because it is reported that she is close to Virgoun. Even though his divorce process with Inara Rusli has not yet been completed, it is said that Virgoun was caught holding Kia Poetri.

As a result, many netizens are looking for Kia Poetri’s biodata and profile. The following is a brief profile of Kia Poetri, who is rumored to be Virgoun’s new girlfriend:

1. Kia Poetri profile

Portrait of Kia Poetri. (source: (Instagram/@kia.poetri))

Having the full name Nyi Raden Saskia Poetri Warman, Kia Poetri was born in Bekasi on December 4 1994.

It is known that she has been working as an actress since 2013 and has a daughter named Haura Nisa Faiha.

Since birth, Kia Poetri has adhered to Islam. However, Kia Poetri himself almost never shares moments related to religion on his personal social media.

2. Kia Poetri’s career journey

Kia Poetri profile. (source: (Instagram/@kia.poetri))

Kia Poetri made her debut as an actress when she starred in the FTV entitled Dikejar Brondong in 2013. Kia Poetri then became active in feature films such as Garuda Superhero, Kampung Zombie, and Demona in 2015.

In 2016, Kia Poetri returned to acting in small screen films by starring in a number of soap operas such as Prince 2, Cermin Life, Jo & Jay Detective Jaman Now, Jodoh Wasiat Bapak Bapak 2, to Mermaid Princess and 1001 Miracles.

Apart from working as an actress, Kia Poetri is also known in the modeling world. He often shares photos from his photo shoot sessions.

3. Kia Poetri’s personal life

Kia Poetri profile. (source: (Instagram/@kia.poetri))

Before being rumored to be close to Virgoun, Kia Poetri was reported to have a special relationship with Vicky Prasetyo in December 2022. Kia Poetri was even recognized as Vicky Prasetyo’s girlfriend at that time.

Kia Poetrti herself has been married before and is blessed with a daughter. However, she became a widow from this marriage.

However, it is not known what caused the separation of her household and who her ex-husband Kia Poetri was.

Kia Poetri was then reported to be close to Inara Rusli’s ex-husband, Virgoun. However, when asked for information, Kia Poetri denied these rumors. He even emphasized that he was not the third person in Virgoun and Inara Rusli’s household.

That is the biodata and brief profile of Kia Poetri, the beautiful widow who is rumored to be Virgoun’s new girlfriend.