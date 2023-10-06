Suara.com – A woman named Dini Sera Afrianti or Andini (29) lost her life after allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend with the initials GRT (31). The incident occurred at a karaoke place in Surabaya, Blackhole KTV, on Wednesday (4/10/2023) evening.

After investigation, the perpetrator was identified as Gregorius Ronald Tannur, the son of a member of the Indonesian DPR. This of course made him receive sharp scrutiny and public criticism. Not a few of them are curious about information about Ronald Tannur’s profile and biodata.

Profile Ronald Tannur

The owner’s full name, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, is known to have been born in Kefamenanu District, North Central East Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Now, he is 31 years old. He is said to be the son of a member of the DPR RI from the PKB faction, Edward Tannur.

His mother’s name is Meirizka Widjaja and he is also known to have two siblings. Quoting his Facebook account, Ronald Tannur studied at SMAK Kolese Santo Yusup Surabaya in 2005-2006.

Then, he moved to SMAK Santa Agnes Surabaya and graduated in 2009. Ronald also studied at Petra University Surabaya and International Business School Surabaya majoring in Communication. Once finished, he worked as an agent for an insurance company.

After that, he continued his studies at the Holmes Institute Melbourne, Australia until graduating in 2016. Only then did Ronald start working at Southern Meats in Goulburn Town. Then, he also worked at Voyages Ayers Rock Resort in Northern in 2018.

Two years later or in 2020, Ronald returned to Surabaya. It is not known what he did while he lived there. On the other hand, he is known as someone whose hobbies are culinary and traveling. He often travels domestically and abroad.

Meanwhile, Andini’s attorney, Dimas Yehura, confirmed that the perpetrator was Ronald Tannur, the son of a member of the DPR RI. He also revealed the chronology of the victim being tortured to death. Initially, around midnight, the victim was invited to the karaoke place.

However, when he arrived at the karaoke room, the victim was abused, starting from being kicked to being hit. Then, the abuse allegedly escalated in the karaoke lobby and parking lot. The victim fell down and was carried by the perpetrator into the trunk of his car.

The victim was then taken to the apartment and is thought to have died on the way there. The victim’s hand was allegedly crushed by the perpetrator’s car. This was known from the results of the examination which showed bruises from tires on Andini’s hands.

This case is being handled by the police. Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for the Surabaya Police, AKBP Hendro Sukmono, said that his party was still waiting for the results of the victim’s autopsy. Then, 17 witnesses including the perpetrator’s friends and apartment security were questioned.

