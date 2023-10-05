Artificial intelligence can be a blessing, but also a huge headache if not used properly. Chat or the generation of images through artificial intelligence is a technology that is not at all simple, since it is difficult to moderate what users request and as an example is the case of Bing, which is throwing up images of Kirby and other related IPs with terrorist attacks.

Users of Bing Image Creator are taking advantage of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered tool to generate photographs as if they were taken in the cockpits of the planes that caused the September 9 incident after crashing into the Twin Towers.

Almost nothing is impossible to ask of artificial intelligence, so users ask Bing to display images featuring characters from popular entertainment franchises, such as Mickey Mouse, Evangelion, and even Kirby.

What is Microsoft doing to prevent misuse of Bing Image Creator?

The Microsoft service is a free tool that makes artificial intelligence available to users to generate all types of images, but it is important to mention that it has filters precisely to avoid cases like the previous ones, but then why is it possible to see Kirby terrorist?

Well, as we have reported in similar cases with artificial intelligence, it is very easy to circumvent the filters and censorship measures put in place by those in charge of this technology.

As 404 Media mentions, in the case of Kirby on Bing, it is enough for the user not to use words like “World Trade Center”, “Twin Towers” or “9/11” (since the service will recognize them and will not display any images and Microsoft could even ban the user if they insist), but use abstraction to come up with alternatives, such as “Kirby sitting in the cockpit of an airplane, flying towards 2 towering towers in New York City.”

Imagen: Bing Image Creator, 404 Media

What did Microsoft say about terrorist Kirby?

As 404 Media points out, the resulting images are harmless to artificial intelligence or even children, but the problem is that most people know what these images refer to and then they load them with an offensive meaning derived from that terrorist event.

And the only way in which Microsoft, Google and other owners of image generators with artificial intelligence can prevent this is through filters that limit the results, although without guaranteeing success, since there will always be a way to circumvent them.

“We have great teams working on the development of tools, techniques and security systems in line with our responsible artificial intelligence principles,” Microsoft said in a statement to Kotaku. “As with any new technology, some are trying to use it in unanticipated ways, which is why we are implementing a variety of guardrails and filters to make Bing Image Creator a positive and useful experience for users. We will continue to improve our systems to help prevent the creation of harmful content and we will remain focused on creating a safe environment for our consumers.”

What do you think of this use that some Internet users are giving to the generation of images with artificial intelligence? Tell us in the comments.

