The KTMs were the big revelation on the first day of testing for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Brad Binder and Jack Miller monopolized the first two positions with the RC16s, but Pol Espargaro also managed to place a third inside the top 5. A sign that the Austrian bike is truly at ease among the fast bends of the track. Phillip Island.

A performance which, between format changes (the long race will take place tomorrow, because a storm is forecast for Sunday) and the exclusion of world champion Pecco Bagnaia from Q2, risked going almost unnoticed. But it certainly needs to be underlined, because basically not even those directly involved would have expected it, even if the step forward made since the new carbon frame was introduced appears quite evident.

“Today was a really positive day. From the first outing this morning the bike worked very well. I was quite satisfied from the start and this afternoon, when we fitted the soft tyres, I felt really good. I have nothing to say. It was a good day, the most important thing is that tomorrow we will be in Q2 and we will try to see how it ends”, said Binder, who with his 1’27″943 came close to the track record.

“Honestly, I was a little worried about coming here, because last year was really tough. But from the first lap this morning I realized that we are at another level compared to last year, and the bike works very well. “, added the South African, who has won two Sprints this season, but now seems to have what it takes to aim for the big target.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

His neighbor in the garage seems to have a clearer idea of ​​what the reasons are that led the RC16 to make such a decisive leap forward compared to 2022.

“I think the rear grip we’ve managed to find in the last two Grands Prix has helped us a lot and, as I’ve said all year, the way this bike behaves in high-speed direction changes is quite agile and gives you It allows you to find your line quite well. So far it has worked well, so we hope to maintain this trend”, explained Miller, who on his home track finished just 148 thousandths behind his neighbor in the garage.

Regarding the choice to change the format, bringing forward the long race to tomorrow to avoid the possible storm arriving on Sunday, both seemed rather indifferent. “I don’t think anything will change,” the South African cut short.

“Points mean nothing to me, I’m ninth in the championship. Whether it’s tomorrow or Sunday, I’m sure we’ll be able to fight with the best” added “Jackass”, denoting great confidence.

Read also: