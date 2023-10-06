Brad Binder was entrusted with two new versions of the RC16 for last week’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, following test rider Dani Pedrosa’s wild card success at Misano with the evolved bike, marking the abandonment of KTM’s chassis philosophy trellis.

The South African immediately proved to be competitive, breaking the Japanese track record on Friday and then proving to be the only one capable of keeping Jorge Martin’s pace in the Sprint on Saturday, in which he obtained his best result since the Grand Prix of Austria, or a second place.

The bad weather on Sunday and the time lost during the bike change of the first flag to flag of the last two seasons prevented Binder from showing off his potential in the long race, which for him ended with a crash at turn 3.

Reflecting on the Sprint battle with Martin, Binder explained that he experienced a decline in the rear tire earlier than what happened on the Spanish rider’s Ducati.

“When the rear tire started to drop a little bit, I lost a little bit of turning and that slowed down my pickup, so I started to lose a little bit of ground,” Binder explained.

“Martin is very good at turning the bike and doing the pick-up and that’s one of the aspects we need to improve on.”

Speaking about the new chassis, he added: “It’s clearly a bit better in the middle of the corner. At the first push of the throttle, I don’t tend to ruin the tire so easily, so I can make it turn a bit better and speed up the pick-up.”

“It works very well with the new tyre, but when it dropped I could see some aspects that needed improvement.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When Motorsport.com asked him how his KTM was performing in the wet, Binder replied: “It was exceptionally good in braking and turn-in. I struggled a little out of corners, but not too much.”

“I felt like I had recovered something from those in front of me after losing time in the pits, but obviously I was pushing too much.”

While he is confident that he will find further benefits from the carbon frame, Binder remained cautious about KTM’s chances of consistently battling Ducati with this innovation.

“It’s a small step in the direction we hoped for,” he underlined. “But it’s not a huge difference. It’s a small thing, but even a tenth or two makes a big difference in the big picture. I think we have a good combination of little things that work.”

Binder’s teammate, Jack Miller, also had one of the new RC16 chassis at Motegi, obtaining fourth place in the Sprint and sixth in the long race, which was interrupted due to rain after 12 of the scheduled 24 laps.

Read also:

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images