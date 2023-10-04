The gas expense for the typical family in the rolling year (October 2022-September 2023) is approximately 1,459 euros





A September the bill of gas on the protected market rose by 4.8% compared to August. This was announced by Arera, the public authority that sets electricity and gas tariffs on the protected market, which concerns 10 million users (one third of the total). The increase is entirely due to the increase in the average price of methane compared to August. On the Italian wholesale market, the average price in September was 37.05 euros per megawatt hour. The general charges and the tariff linked to the expenditure for transport and measurement have remained unchanged.

In terms of final effects, the gas expenditure for the typical family in the year sliding (October 2022-September 2023) is approximately 1,459 euros, before taxes, and is down by 13.9% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (October 2021-September 2022).

The elimination of charges has been confirmed for September and for the whole of 2023 general and the VAT reduction to 5%, as well as for heat and district heating management.

Energy decree, what’s new for families: from the fuel bonus to the extension of discounts on bills

On 28 September, Arera communicated the update of the electricity tariff on the protected market, which rose by 18.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

The decree law Energy, approved by the Council of Ministers on 25 September, provides for an extraordinary contribution from October to December (increasing with the number of family members) for those who already receive the electricity bonus, i.e. families with an ISEE level of up to 15 thousand euros (30 thousand euros for large families). The total allocation is 300 million euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter