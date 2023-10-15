All the millionaires who have succeeded in the field of technology tend to be people of notable intelligence, who over time have developed skills that, to the rest of humanity, seem at least curious.

Jeff Bezos developed an almost unhealthy obsession with optimizing time in meetings and Elon Musk can’t stand anyone opposing him when he has made a decision. Bill Gates, for his part, is known for being especially inquisitive with his employees, developing his own toxic techniques to monitor whether his employees were in the office or had already gone home.

If the boss doesn’t leave, neither will the employees.. In 2016, the Microsoft founder made surprising statements on the BBC about how he controlled which employees worked the longest hours. One of the things Gates valued most when he ran Microsoft was the commitment and dedication of his employees. “At that time I was quite extreme with work. He worked on weekends. “I really didn’t believe in vacations,” he told the British network.

The millionaire has an excellent memory for data, which is why he was able to memorize the license plates of his employees’ cars and relate them to their owners to know who was in the offices when he arrived and who had left before him. His partner Paul Allen corroborated Gates’ confession in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Microsoft was a high-stress environment because Bill drove others as hard as he drove himself. He was becoming the foreman who hung around the parking lot on weekends to see who had arrived.”

In-person presence is not enough. In addition to being a somewhat toxic attitude toward his employees, Gates soon realized that this was not the most effective system for monitoring his staff.

Verifying the unreliability of this system helped Gates recognize that presence is not the best indicator to measure an employee’s performance either. An approach that, perhaps, current managers of some companies should review when designing return-to-office policies.

“The Fireproof” Gates. Paul Allen tells in his interview with Vanity Fair an anecdote about Gates with an employee who had worked 81 hours in four days to carry out a project: “Toward the end of the work week, Gates asked Greenberg what he would be working on each day. following. Greenberg notified Gates that he planned to take the next day off, to which Gates responded, ‘Why would you want to do that?’ Gates couldn’t understand it. He never seemed to need to recharge his batteries.”

However, as Gates himself recognized when analyzing his own behavior, working long hours has nothing to do with being more productive. Burnout takes a toll on productivity and can end up being counterproductive to your company’s interests. Furthermore, the company grew so much that it was increasingly difficult to learn all the car license plates. ”In the end, I had to relax when the company reached a reasonable size.”

Burned worker syndrome. Overloading employees in this way with eternal hours is one of the main causes of sick leave and resignation among employees. The World Health Organization (WHO) includes burnout syndrome in its International Classification of Diseases, which affects 10% of workers and in its most severe forms can cause more serious disorders in between 2% and 5%. % of workers, leading to depression and anxiety.

The 2022 Labor Market Guide prepared by Hays detected that more than 30% of the workers surveyed stated that, after the pandemic, the feeling of burnout among employees had increased, being one of the main reasons for many of them to join to Silent Renunciation.

Take care of employees to improve productivity. Work culture has evolved significantly since the days when Gates was at the helm of Microsoft. Companies increasingly value work-life balance, recognizing that employees need time to rest and recharge. Even Gates himself has changed his stance on vacations, recognizing the importance of rest for mental and physical health, as he stated in a talk about Alzheimer’s on his YouTube channel.

In Xataka | When the computer asks you to rest: this is the software that detects burnout based on what you write

Imagen | Flickr (Prime Minister’s Office)