Work-life balance has become a cornerstone of modern company culture. However it was not always so. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, recently revealed a peculiar method he used in his early years to determine the dedication of his employeesand it is a practice that many today would consider nothing short of toxic.

“I learned the license plates of all the employees’ cars,” Bill Gates confessed in an interview with the BBC. This unique method allowed him to monitor the parking lot and record the entry and exit times of his workers.

Thus, from his office window, Bill Gates could observe who left early, on time or stayed longer, and considered worse workers to be those who left the office first.

A strategy that, in retrospect, reflects an obsession with productivity and an equivocal relationship between hours spent in the office and the value of the work produced. Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and close colleague of Gates, corroborated the intensity of this culture.

He described how the company became a high-stress environment in which Bill Gates led others harshly. The implications of this approach were clear: For Bill Gates, the key to success was measured by presence, making him a kind of “foreman” who hung around the parking lot, particularly on weekends..

Bill Gates has already abandoned this type of practice

Mugshot photos of young Bill Gates

Beyond the obvious privacy and ethics implications of such practice, this method revealed a deeper problem. It established a culture where effort was judged by the hours invested and not by the quality of the work.

It’s worrying to think about the pressure this could have put on employees, feeling the need to stay late simply to be seen in a positive light. Over time, Bill Gates abandoned this toxic practice. As Microsoft grew and evolved, he recognized the need to move away from this obsessive control.

During a speech at Northern Arizona University, he highlighted the importance of rest and reconciliation with personal life, advising young people to take a break when they need it.

Bill Gates’ confession about his old method serves as a reminder of the mistakes even the brightest can make. In an era where mental health and well-being are paramount, it is crucial not to forget that true productivity is measured not by the hours on a clock, but by the quality and efficiency of the work performed.