There was a time when there was a certain cordiality between Bill Gates and Elon Musk and they were even on the verge of collaborating on a joint philanthropic initiative. However, Elon Musk’s explosive character blew up all the bridges and the relationship between both millionaires cooled.

One of the points of friction was the approach to the colonization of Mars, where technological millionaires collided head-on, as reflected in Elon Musk’s biography. “I let him explain his thinking about Mars, which is kind of a strange thought,” Gates told Musk’s biographer. That difference in opinions may have been one of the reasons that led Bill Gates to get into the race for space rocket launch technology, making things a little more difficult for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Stoke Space, the rival of SpaceX financed by Bill Gates. Throughout his career, Bill Gates’ investments seemed to be aimed at improving living conditions on earth, financing equality, education, health and development support projects from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, that trend has taken an unexpected turn when the founder of Microsoft and other shareholders invested $100 million doubling the company’s capital to boost Stoke Space’s Nova space program, an aerospace startup that could enter into direct competition with the Elon Musk’s company.

Nova goes after the Falcon. The Nova program consists of the development of the most robust reusable heavy rocket in the world, which would challenge the monopoly that SpaceX has had in recent years in launching satellites, reducing costs due to the possibility of recovering the propellants. The Nova project is really ambitious since it would compete even with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 with greater capacity and at a lower cost.

Rocket recovery is not enough. Nova’s first demonstration of force is the Hopper2 rocket, which has two additional launch modules that make it possible to refuel other modules in orbit.

The first of them has seven LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and oxygen (LOX) engines and allows the take-off or landing area to be expanded. The second module is the one that allows satellites to be put into orbit or resupply other modules in orbit, and has a heat shield with a regenerative cooling system with a modular hydrogen and oxygen engine that allows it to descend from orbit to a point vertical landing with greater precision, just as SpaceX rockets do after launch, but from a lower height.

Hopper2 in resupply operations

Very promising first results. The Hopper2 module, which is what the second stage of the rocket destined to go into orbit has been called, has already undergone its first flight test. Although it is in an early stage, the results have been very satisfactory. It has managed to take off without setbacks, remain suspended at 10 meters and has descended again to the planned landing point, demonstrating that the engines and control software work.

The use of this second module and its innovative heat shield opens the door to not only returning to Earth, but also landing on the moon or descending to any other planet, recovering damaged satellites from their orbit and even using them as “recharging points.” intermediate for trips to Mars or exploration missions.

The key to reaching Mars is not only held by Musk. This new approach to refueling in orbit and reusable rockets may be one of the key elements in the future of the aeronautical industry that would even facilitate maintenance operations for communication satellite systems such as SpaceX’s Starlink.

With this investment, Elon Musk once again finds himself in the sights of Bill Gates. This is not the first time that the founder of Microsoft has strategically positioned himself in the market to become an essential future partner for his rivals. He did it in the past with Apple, when Microsoft’s $150 million investment in 1997 saved Steve Jobs’ company from bankruptcy.

