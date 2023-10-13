At 67 years old, Bill Gates continues to be one of the most representative figures of the technology boom of the late 70s and early 80s when everything was field in computing and empires like Apple and Microsoft were being forged.

Today Gates lives away from the front lines of Microsoft and dedicates all his time to managing philanthropic development projects through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That has not prevented him from ensuring that his fortune continues to grow during these years.

Gates’ millionaire retirement. Although he has been separated from the board of directors of the company he founded for more than three years and has been donating part of his fortune to philanthropy for more than a decade, Bill Gates’ fortune has not stopped growing between 2018 and 2022. What is the origin of Gates’ fortune so that even when he donates large sums of money, the balance of his fortune remains positive?

19 years as the richest person in the world. First of all, we must say that Gates’s fortune is not a flash in the pan. The Seattle tycoon was the richest man on the planet between 1995 and 2017, with the exceptions of 2008, 2010 and 2013, which, due to the price of his assets and the movement of tens of billions towards his foundation, He was surpassed by his friend Warren Buffett and the Mexican Carlos Slim.

Currently, 23 years after giving up control of Microsoft and three years after stepping away from any management position, the millionaire remains in sixth place on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.

Bill Gates Annual Fortune

Gates left Microsoft, but Microsoft didn’t leave him. As expected, 30.4% of Bill Gates’ fortune comes from the large multinational founded by Paul Allen and Bill Gates. When the millionaire left the board of directors in 2020, he still held 1.3% of Microsoft shares, so Gates would have about $33.8 billion in the form of shares in the company he founded.

Minor investments and cash. The second largest portion of Gates’ wealth is diversified into various small investments in startups or cash. It is estimated that 24.2% of Gates’ fortune is found in this segment, which implies an amount of 26.9 billion dollars.

Investments with a vision of development. It is enough to look at Bill Gates’ investment portfolio to discover a pattern in which he shows a clear interest in companies related to the environment or development. One of his biggest bets is Republic Services, a garbage collection and recycling company in which Gates has invested 16.1 billion since 2002. The same thing happens with Ecolab, a water purification and treatment systems company in which he has invested 5,700 million since 2011.

Very interested in food and drink. Another of Bill Gates’ interests that can be deduced from his investments is food. The magnate has become one of the largest landowners in the United States but because he has invested more than 1.2 billion dollars in more than 100,000 hectares of fertile land in 18 states. Corn, soybeans or rice are grown there. Because he needed machinery to farm so much land, Gates invested $7.9 billion in veteran tractor and farm machinery maker Deere & Co.

In addition, it also has 500 million in shares of the Heineken brewery, and 1,200 million in the franchised Coca-Cola bottling company in Mexico FEMSA.

Investments in transport and logistics. In Bill Gates’ investment portfolio there is also room for companies related to transportation and logistics, among which the 1.5 billion invested in AutoNation, the car dealership chain, stand out; or the 1.4 billion invested in Signature Aviation, a private jet services company. In addition, Gates has invested 1,100 since 2013 in the Canadian National Railway, the company that manages almost 32,000 km of railway track in Canada and the United States.

As at some point in so much travel you have to rest, the millionaire founder of Microsoft has secured an investment of 6.6 billion dollars in the Four Seasons luxury hotel chain, becoming one of the main shareholders of the hotel chain.

Distribution of Bill Gates’ investments. Source: Forbes

Biotechnology and chemistry against pests. Another of Gates’ investment pillars seems to be biotechnology, where the millionaire’s investments have not stopped growing in recent years, researching the genetic manipulation of mosquitoes to eradicate pests in developing countries. In that same area, the billionaire from Seattle has invested in different chemical companies with a total investment of 4.6 billion dollars.

Gates likes to invest in his friends…although sometimes it brings him problems. One of Bill Gates’ best-known friends is fellow millionaire Warren Buffett. The veteran investor from Omaha makes billion-dollar annual contributions to the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, and shares with him the philanthropic project The Giving Pledge, which seeks to involve other millionaires in donating a large part of their fortunes. Gates returns his generosity by supporting his investment company Berkshire Hathaway with 2.4 billion and was part of his board of directors until 2020.

As Walter Isaacson revealed in Elon Musk’s biography, Gates’ investment in Tesla shares was the spark that sparked a clash between Bill Gates and Elon Musk that ruined a possible collaboration between the two millionaires.

Bill Gates’ mansions. Unlike Jeff Bezos, who has taken to buying mansions as if there were no tomorrow, Bill Gates maintains a more moderate profile in this type of real estate investments. His main investment is the mansion known as Xanadú 2.0 located in Medina (Washington), built on a 48,000 square meter plot and valued at $147 million.

Gates also has a six-bedroom house in his name in Indian Wells (California) and a real estate complex in Hood Canal (Washington) that he has been creating by acquiring surrounding properties.

Unfulfilled promises…for the moment. One of Bill Gates’ promises is to donate at least 99% of his fortune to charity before his death. An amount that, despite increasing considerably over the years, is still far from being met.

It is estimated that, as of September 2023, Bill Gates has donated about $59 billion to the foundation he created in 2000 with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, thus becoming one of the largest philanthropic funds with a value of $67,300. It does not stop growing year after year thanks to the contributions of his friend Warren Buffet and the donations of other millionaires. Gates’ goal is to increase annual contributions by 50% until 2026, thus reaching 9 billion annually by that date.

In Xataka | “Tough years are coming”: Bill Gates has something to say about what we can expect from 2023

Imagen | Flickr (Prime Minister’s Office, Michael Kappel)