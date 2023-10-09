loading…

Cars in Ashkelon, Israel, burned by Hamas rocket attacks. Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas against Israel has killed more than 700 people. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Hamas is currently involved in a major war with Israel. Relying on its rockets, this Palestinian resistance group launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa which has killed more than 700 people in the Jewish state.

Israel, meanwhile, launched Operation Iron Sword. Zionist military fighter jets and artillery fire have killed more than 450 people in Gaza.

Hamas’ first rocket was developed by its military group; Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in October 2001.

The rockets, often referred to as “fireworks”, are a primitive attempt to develop weaponry that could repel Israel’s frequent attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The range does not exceed 2 to 3 kilometers, with a small warhead.

This changed, two decades later. The May 2021 war has shown that Hamas has succeeded in turning their primitive weapons into strategic tools in the war against Israel.

The number of Hamas rockets is unknown but is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

7 Hamas Rockets to Fight Israel

1. Qassam 1, 2 and 3 rockets

They were developed between 2001 and 2005. Their range is 2-3 kilometers, 9-12 kilometers and 15-17 kilometers respectively.

2. M-73

The M-73 rocket was launched in 2012. Its range is 75-80 kilometers.