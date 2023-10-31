Andrew Ng is not just anyone. This Stanford University professor was a co-founder of Google Brain, a senior scientist in Baidu’s AI division, and the expert who has been defending the idea that artificial intelligence “is the new electricity” for years. He said it long before the ChatGPT phenomenon caught us all, but now he sees a danger in how big tech is pushing for regulation in this field.

Big Tech wants to regulate for something. According to Ng, “the bad idea that AI could mean our extinction” is conflating with “the bad idea that one way to make AI safer is to impose burdensome licensing requirements.” That is what companies like OpenAI or Microsoft are supporting, but for Andrew Ng this way of regulating will cause there to be big winners and big losers in that race.

License to control. In an interview in The Australian Financial Review, Ng explained that “when you put those two bad ideas together, you get the colossally stupid idea of ​​regulatory proposals that will try to force the licensing of AI.” For him there will be a dangerous consequence if he follows that path.

“It will crush innovation”. According to this expert, this type of regulation will allow large technology companies not to have to compete with developments in the Open Source world. Regulation, according to him, “is a weapon of pressure groups” that would be very detrimental to the Open Source community.

Sam Altman and regulation. The CEO of OpenAI has been advocating for months for regulation for the development of AI systems, but we already talked about how this is a position that responds to the interests of said company. The EU, which is advancing its AI Act, has precisely fallen into that first Open Source problem.

old student. As Ng explained, Altman was one of his students at Stanford and worked as a fellow in his department. “I don’t want to talk about it specifically, but I think a lot of large companies would benefit from not having to compete with open source language models.”

It must be regulated, but coherently. This expert is not against regulation, but is concerned about the direction these decisions are taking in several countries. Still, he says, “thoughtful regulation would be much better than no regulation.” Among the issues to be discussed would be the transparency of technology companies to avoid disasters, for example on social networks.

Japan proposes a way out. This week, however, a third way was imposed: Japan’s proposal to create the “Hiroshima Process on AI” is proposed as a more lax regulation path, but sufficiently concrete to address various problems. The process has been accepted by the G7, an especially important step that alleviates the tensions that had arisen between the restrictive regulation of the EU and the doubts of that regulation in the US.

Imagen | NVIDIA Corporation

In Xataka | This is why Google didn’t launch its AI chatbot before ChatGPT (according to former Google product manager Brain)