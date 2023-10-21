Since the film adaptation of the Bioshock video game franchise was announced, there has been little news, until now

Just a few days after the Netflix earnings report interview. We have good news about the film adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise Bioshock from the hand of one of its scriptwriters, Michael Green (Mystery in Venice, Jungle Cruise).

In an interview with Collider, the scriptwriter of the upcoming film adaptation of Netflix’s BioShock on the occasion of the promotion of the animated series Blue Eyes Samurai, also on Netflix. Green stated that the film’s script has not only resumed development with the end of the WGA strike. He but also the film itself is in very good shape and has received praise from both executives and other writers.

This is what Green said, “You have to measure your words, or you’ll start seeing a laser pointer on my forehead from Netflix’s legal point of view. Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited before the strike, they are excited now. After the strike. Yes, they called me and asked, ‘How are you doing?’ The moment the strike ended, ‘Are you ready…?’ I have been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft for re-inclusion. We are all optimists. We all love it. It’s a huge, sprawling nightmare world that we want to see real. So I’m hopeful. I would love to. I have an update for you soon.”

Francis Lawrence, has previously directed The Hunger Games films, including the upcoming Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; The director’s other credits include the spy thriller Red Sparrow, and the film adaptation of Constantine starring Keanue Reeves.

About BioShock:

Developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the award-winning and critically acclaimed BioShock game franchise includes BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite.

Set in multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong. The series combines science fiction and horror to pose unique existential and social questions that reshaped how gaming stories can be told. All in the middle of a fast-paced action game that rewards precise shooting, intelligent planning and deadly improvisation.

Through the original releases of the titles, as well as multiple re-releases, remastered editions, and packaged collections, BioShock has sold over 39 million copies worldwide and is widely recognized as one of the most famous and beloved series in all of history. games. The next installment is currently in development by Cloud Chamber.