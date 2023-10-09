The Indonesian national team will start their journey to the 2026 World Cup from the first qualifying round. This is due to the low FIFA ranking, which places Indonesia in the category of the 20 lowest ranked countries in Asia.

When the qualifying draw took place, the Garuda squad was ranked 150th in the FIFA world rankings. At regional level, Indonesia is in 28th place in the FIFA Asia rankings.

Unfortunately, only the 26 countries with the highest rankings can advance directly to the second qualifying round.

In the first round, Indonesia will face Brunei Darussalam, which is ranked 42nd in Asia.

This match will be held in a two-legged format, namely home and away. The team that manages to win these two matches will advance to the second round.

If Indonesia manages to beat Brunei, they will advance to the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Asian zone. At this stage, there are 36 teams divided into nine groups.

The draw results for the group phase have been announced. The Indonesian national team, if they qualify, will be in Group F in the second round.

The opponents that Shin Tae-yong’s troops will face are Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines. Indonesia must be runner-up in this group phase if it wants to advance to the third round and get closer to the 2026 World Cup.

Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Asian zone will be a big challenge for the Indonesian national team. This is because there are five stages they must go through to achieve their goals.

The 2026 World Cup will be a historic moment, because the number of participants will increase from 32 to 48 teams.

The increase in the number of participating countries in the 2026 World Cup will affect competition at the Asian level. FIFA has added more World Cup slots for the Asian zone, namely eight permanent places plus one place through inter-confederation play-offs.

This quota increase of course increases the opportunities for the Indonesian national team to advance to the 2026 World Cup.

With so many challenges to face, the Indonesian National Team must be prepared to face a long and hard-fought journey to win a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. With enthusiasm and hard work, the hope of representing Indonesia on the World Cup stage is getting bigger.